RBI to Conduct Exam for Applicants Who Failed to Appear Due to Kerala Floods
Those who have already appeared for the exam will however not be allowed to take it again, RBI said.
The RBI logo outside its building in New Delhi. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank will conduct examination for grade B officer posts on September 2 at various centres in Kerala for those who could not appear for it due to flood situation.
The examination was held on August 16. Kerala has been ravaged by floods and landslides amid heavy rains, especially last week.
"The RBI Services Board will conduct the Phase I / Paper-1 of examination for recruitment of Grade B officers on September 2, 2018, at various centres in Kerala for the benefit of aspirants who could not appear for it on August 16, 2018," it said.
Those who have already appeared for the exam will however not be allowed to take it again, RBI said.
RBI will issue fresh admit cards for the candidates who are to appear for September 2 exam. The admit cards can be downloaded from its website from August 25 onwards.
Likewise, the Phase-II /Paper II & III exam for this recruitment, which were scheduled for September 6-7, will now be held on September 15-16.
Results of all the candidates including those who appeared for Paper I on August 16 will be announced shortly after the completion of the examination in Kerala.
