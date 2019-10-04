Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

RBI to Do Away with Single-Use Plastic Products

There were reports of a nationwide ban on single-use plastic products from October 2, but the same has been shelved as it would have been too disruptive for the industry.

PTI

Updated:October 4, 2019, 7:53 PM IST
RBI to Do Away with Single-Use Plastic Products
Image for representation.

Mumbai: Even as the government reportedly shelved its plans to ban single-use plastic nationwide, the Reserve Bank has decided to do away with the perilous material, governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday.

There were reports of a nationwaide ban on single-use plastic products from October 2, but the same has been shelved as it would have been too disruptive for the industry, according to media reports.

"We have issued a circular internally to do away with single-use plastic," Das told reporters at the bank headquarters in response to a comment from a scribe who noticed changes in the sprawling conference room, which was bereft of small water bottles and also the policy papers given in paper folders.

In the Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for an end to single-use plastic to protect the environment. Union environment minister Prakash Javdekar had on Thursday said ridding the country of single-use plastic by 2022 would be 'clean India part 2'.

The prime minister had said the government would conduct a mega public outreach programme in the next three years to achieve the target.

Asked about the confusion on whether October 2 was to the deadline for doing away with single-use plastic, Javadekar said the Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary was the starting point of a mass movement to achieve the target by 2022.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

