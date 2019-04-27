RBI to Issue New Rs 20 Banknote With Ellora Caves Motif. Here's All You Need to Know About it

The Reserve Bank of India has announced that it will soon issue new banknotes of Rs 20 denomination in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) series, bearing the signature of the central bank’s governor Shaktikanta Das.“The Rs 20 note will be greenish-yellow in colour. The new banknote has a motif of Ellora Caves on the reverse, depicting the country's cultural heritage,” a statement by the RBI said. The apex bank also clarified that all the banknotes in the denomination issued in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender.The note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse, news agency ANI reported. The dimension of the new Rs 20 note will be 63 mm x 129 mm, the statement said. The obverse (front) side of the note contains a see-through register with denominational numeral 100, a latent image with the numeral and also a Devanagari version of the same.