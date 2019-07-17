Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Jalan Panel Report on Transfer of Excess RBI Funds to Govt Expected 'Very Soon'

The six-member panel, headed by former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan, was originally supposed to submit the report in April, but it was delayed due to a lack of consensus.

Reuters

Updated:July 17, 2019, 2:30 PM IST
Jalan Panel Report on Transfer of Excess RBI Funds to Govt Expected 'Very Soon'
File image of former RBI governor Bimal Jalan. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) panel formulating guidelines for transfer of the central bank's surplus funds to the government has finalized its recommendations and will be submitting its long-delayed report "very soon," a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The six-member panel, headed by former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan, was originally supposed to submit the report in April, but it was delayed due to a lack of consensus.

The reserve panel has suggested transfer of funds from RBI in tranches over 3-5 years, the source said. It was not immediately clear how much money the RBI will transfer to the government.



