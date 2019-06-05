RBSE 10th Result 2019 Declared: Rajasthan Board Releases Class 10 Results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th Result 2019 | In Rajasthan, the RBSE 10th Result 2019 has been declared by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer. The RBSE 10th Result 2019 or the Rajasthan Board class 10 Results has been announced at the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and also at rajresults.nic.in. All students can check their RBSE 10th Result 2019 online at these educational websites, alternative portals and via SMS from their phone.

For the academic year 2018-2019, approximately 11,22,651 lakh exam takers appeared at their respective Rajasthan Class 10 Board exam centres. The examinations were held from March 14 to March 27. However, in last year, 64,633 students sat for the high school examination.

Soon, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or RBSE will activate an online window for facilitating the download of RBSE 10th Result 2019 from its official homepage.

RBSE 10th Result 2019: How to check

Below are steps to be followed at Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer’s homepage to check your scores and marks.

Step 1. Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Step 2. On homepage, you will get ‘RBSE 10th Result 2019’ tab, click it

Step 3. On the new window, enter your roll number and click the submit button

Step 4. The RBSE 10th Result 2019, Rajasthan Board Result 2019, Rajasthan 12th Result 2019 will appear on the screen

Step 5. Take a print out for future reference

RBSE 10th Result 2019: Via SMS

Besides, the RBSE’s official homepage, the Rajasthan 10th Result 2019, Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2019 are also hosted at these alternative portals examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

To get the Rajasthan 10th Result 2019, send the text in below format-

Step 1- Type RESULTRAJ10ROLL NUMBER

Step 2- Send the text to 56263

Step 3- The score and your overall RBSE 10th Result 2019 will be in your message inbox shortly

RBSE 10th Result 2019: Alternative website to check

Students also have option of accessing their Rajasthan 10th Result 2019, Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2019 from these alternative portals

examresults.net and indiaresults.com. By entering their exam credentials and following the steps as directed they can check and take print out their RBSE 10th Result 2019.