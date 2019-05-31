English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Yesso Naik
Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahalad Singh Patel
R K Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh L Mandaviya
Faggansingh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
RBSE 10th Result 2019 Expected Today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, More Link, Steps Here
This year, 11,22,651 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 10 Board exam and last year 2018, it saw 64,633 exam takers.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
RBSE 10th Result 2019| The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer will be declaring the result of class 10 Rajasthan Board Examination 2019, RBSE 10th Result 2019, Rajasthan Board Result 2019, Rajasthan Class 10 Result 2019 today May 31 (Friday). The RBSE 10th Result 2019, Rajasthan 10th Result 2019, Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2019 at these two official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.The RBSE 10th Result 2019 will be declared for the class 10 board examination which was held from March 14 to March 27.
Reportedly, this year, 11,22,651 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 10 Board exam and last year 2018, it saw 64,633 exam takers.
RBSE 10th Result 2019: Steps to check your Rajasthan 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 10th Result Online
Follow these steps on Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer’s homepage to check your scores and marks.
Step 1. Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in
Step 2. Click on the ‘RBSE 10th Result 2019’ tab
Step 3. On the new window, enter your roll number and click the submit button
Step 4. The RBSE 10th Result 2019, Rajasthan Board Result 2019, Rajasthan 12th Result 2019 will appear on the screen
Step 5. Take a print out for future reference
Besides, the RBSE’s official homepage, the Rajasthan 10th Result 2019, Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2019 will also be hosted at these alternative portals www.examresults.net.
After, the official declaration of RBSE 10th Result 2019, candidates can check their scores through SMS service. To get the Rajasthan 10th Result 2019, Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2019, send the fowllowing text-
Step 1- Type RESULT
RAJ10 ROLL NUMBER
Step 2- Send the text to 56263
Step 3- The score and your overall RBSE 10th Result 2019 will be in your message inbox.
Reportedly, this year, 11,22,651 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 10 Board exam and last year 2018, it saw 64,633 exam takers.
RBSE 10th Result 2019: Steps to check your Rajasthan 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 10th Result Online
Follow these steps on Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer’s homepage to check your scores and marks.
Step 1. Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in
Step 2. Click on the ‘RBSE 10th Result 2019’ tab
Step 3. On the new window, enter your roll number and click the submit button
Step 4. The RBSE 10th Result 2019, Rajasthan Board Result 2019, Rajasthan 12th Result 2019 will appear on the screen
Step 5. Take a print out for future reference
Besides, the RBSE’s official homepage, the Rajasthan 10th Result 2019, Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2019 will also be hosted at these alternative portals www.examresults.net.
After, the official declaration of RBSE 10th Result 2019, candidates can check their scores through SMS service. To get the Rajasthan 10th Result 2019, Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2019, send the fowllowing text-
Step 1- Type RESULT
Step 2- Send the text to 56263
Step 3- The score and your overall RBSE 10th Result 2019 will be in your message inbox.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netflix Can Stream HDR on OnePlus 7 Pro and Huawei P30 Pro, While Pixel Phones Get HD Certification
- PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
- Veeru Devgan Prayer Meet: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Pay Last Respects
- Salman Almost Confirmed His Relationship with Katrina, Night King's Mystery Decoded
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Flipkart Offers a Unique 30-day Keep or Exchange Offer on Xiaomi Mi TVs
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results