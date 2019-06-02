Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

RBSE 10th Result 2019: Rajasthan Board to Declare Class 10 Results Tomorrow at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The RBSE 10th Result 2019 or the Rajasthan Board class 10 Results on its official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 2, 2019, 9:23 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RBSE 10th Result 2019: Rajasthan Board to Declare Class 10 Results Tomorrow at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
RBSE 10th Result 2019 | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer will declare the RBSE 10th result 2019 or the result for class 10 Rajasthan Board Examination on June 3 (Monday). The RBSE 10th Result 2019 or the Rajasthan Board class 10 Results on its official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The RBSE 10th Result 2019 will be declared for the class 10 board examination which was held from March 14 to March 27.

Reportedly, this year, 11,22,651 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 10 Board exam and last year 2018, it saw 64,633 exam takers.

RBSE 10th Result 2019: Steps to check your Rajasthan 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 10th Result Online

Follow these steps on Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer’s homepage to check your scores and marks.

Step 1. Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in
Step 2. Click on the ‘RBSE 10th Result 2019’ tab
Step 3. On the new window, enter your roll number and click the submit button
Step 4. The RBSE 10th Result 2019, Rajasthan Board Result 2019, Rajasthan 12th Result 2019 will appear on the screen
Step 5. Take a print out for future reference

Besides, the RBSE’s official homepage, the Rajasthan 10th Result 2019, Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2019 will also be hosted at these alternative portals examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

After, the official declaration of RBSE 10th Result 2019, candidates can check their scores through SMS service. To get the Rajasthan 10th Result 2019, Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2019, send the fowllowing text-

Step 1- Type RESULTRAJ10ROLL NUMBER
Step 2- Send the text to 56263
Step 3- The score and your overall RBSE 10th Result 2019 will be in your message inbox.


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram