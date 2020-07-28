RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Class 10 Results at 4pm Today at rajresults.nic.in

(Image: News18.com)



However, some of the exams were later postponed after the state reported the spread of novel coronavirus. The Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams for remaining subjects were later conducted in June under proper social distancing guidelines.



Once the Rajasthan Board declares Higher Secondary Result 2020, students and parents can check it on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. If a student faces difficulty in accessing the result due to increased traffic on the website, they can also send a SMS to know their marks.



RBSE Class 10 Result 2020: Steps to check



Step 1: Visit the official RBSE website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in



Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Result-2020’ under ‘News Update’



Step 3: Enter your credentials to login and click on ‘Submit’



Step 4: Your class 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen



RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020: Alternative Websites to Check



rajresults.nic.in



inindiaresults.com



examresults.net



To check the RBSE 10th result 2020 via SMS, type: RESULT (space) RAJ10A (space) ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.



The Rajasthan board has recently declared the result for BSER Class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce. The Rajasthan BSER Class 12 Science Results were declared on July 8, followed by the announcement of RBSE Class 12 Commerce Results on July 13.



This year, a total of 91.96% of students passed the Rajasthan Board 12th science exam, while 94.49% of students qualified the RBSE 12th commerce stream exams.



Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Board for Secondary Education released the result of the Class 12 board Arts examination on July 21, scoring a 90.70% passing percentage.