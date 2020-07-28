RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Class 10 Results at 4pm Today at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates | Days after declaring the Rajasthan Board Results for Class 12 for all the streams, the state government will be announcing the Class 10 Result 2020 on Tuesday, July 28. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 10 Result 2020 is scheduled to be announced on the official website at 4pm. Once the Rajasthan Board declares Higher Secondary Result 2020, students and parents can check the RBSE 10th Result 2020 on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
This year, a total of 11,79,830 students had appeared for the Rajasthan BSER Matric Board Exam 2020, which were initially scheduled to be held in the month of March. The RBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020 was earlier scheduled to be conducted between March 14 and 27.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020: Those who appeared for Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams will be able to check their RBSE 10th Result 2020 by visiting the official website of the RBSE at…
RBSE 10th Result 2020: Check Results via SMS | In case of a patchy internet connection, students can also check their Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2020 through SMS service.
SMS - RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER - and send it to 56263
RBSE 10th Result 2020: Exams Postponed Due to Covid-19 | Rajasthan Class 10 board exams were initially scheduled to be held in the month of March, between 14th to 27th. However, the exams were postponed midway as coronavirus infection began spreading rapidly and a nationwide lockdown was subsequently imposed. The remaining subjects were later conducted in June under proper social distancing guidelines.
RBSE 10th Result 2020: Date and Time | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, will announce the RBSE 10th board result 2020 today at 4pm. The announcement of RBSE 10th Result 2020 declaration was made by State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra yesterday.
RBSE 10th Result 2020: Alternative Websites to Check Scores | Sometime the state board's websites turn unresponsive or slow due to heavy traffic soon after the declaration of results. There is nothing to worry about as the students can check their much-awaited Rajasthan 10th Results 2020 on alternative websites. These are - rajresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com, or examresults.net.
RBSE 10th Result 2020: Marks Required to Pass Exam | Students need to secure minimum of 33 per cent marks in each of the six subjects to be deemed as passed in RBSE Class 10 Results 2020.
RBSE 10th Result 2020: Official Websites May Crash | Sometimes the state board's official websites take time to load or turn unresponsive due to heavy traffic soon after the announcement of results. In such a case, students are advised not to panic and keep retry to refresh the page.
RBSE 10th Result 2020: Keep Admit Card Ready | Students are advised to keep their RBSE admit cards or hall tickets ready as it will be required at the time of log in to official websites to check scores. Details like roll number, registration number or date of birth are mentioned on the admit card.
RBSE 10th Result 2020: How to Check Results Online | Students can check their Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 Result 2020 through online mode. Here's how to check -
Step 1: Visit the official RBSE websites such as rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Result-2020’ under ‘News Update’
Step 3: Enter your credentials to login and click on ‘Submit’
Step 4: Your class 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Students can also check their RBSE 10th Result 2020 by directly registering here:
RBSE 10th Result 2020: Download Marksheet | Students are advised to download their marksheets soon after checking their Rajasthan 10th Result 2020 today. Students will get the hardcopy of the marksheet and other documents like passing and migration certificates from their respective schools once the Covid-19 situation normalises.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020: The Education Minister confirmed the date and time of the announcement of RBSE class 10 Result 2020 from his official Twitter handle on Monday.
कल दिनांक 28 जुलाई 2020 को दोपहर 4 बजे राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की कक्षा 10 का रिजल्ट जारी किया जायेगा।@rajeduofficial
However, some of the exams were later postponed after the state reported the spread of novel coronavirus. The Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams for remaining subjects were later conducted in June under proper social distancing guidelines.
Once the Rajasthan Board declares Higher Secondary Result 2020, students and parents can check it on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. If a student faces difficulty in accessing the result due to increased traffic on the website, they can also send a SMS to know their marks.
RBSE Class 10 Result 2020: Steps to check
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020: Alternative Websites to Check
rajresults.nic.in
inindiaresults.com
examresults.net
To check the RBSE 10th result 2020 via SMS, type: RESULT (space) RAJ10A (space) ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.
The Rajasthan board has recently declared the result for BSER Class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce. The Rajasthan BSER Class 12 Science Results were declared on July 8, followed by the announcement of RBSE Class 12 Commerce Results on July 13.
This year, a total of 91.96% of students passed the Rajasthan Board 12th science exam, while 94.49% of students qualified the RBSE 12th commerce stream exams.
Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Board for Secondary Education released the result of the Class 12 board Arts examination on July 21, scoring a 90.70% passing percentage.