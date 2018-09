RBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2018 Declared: How To Check @ Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Supplementary Result 2018 has been released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on its official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE has released the supplementary exam results for Class 10th.Candidates who had appeared for these exams can follow the instructions below and check their result now:Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Step 2 – Click on the Supplementary Result 2018 you wish to check viz:Suppl.Result Sr.Secondry 2018Suppl.Result V.Upadhyay 2018Suppl.Result Praveshika 2018.Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number and click on SubmitStep 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further referenceCandidates who had appeared for the RBSE Secondary or Class 10th Supplementary Exams 2018 must keep a close tab on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to check their result once its released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.