RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 Released: Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Results Out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
The RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 or Rajasthan Class 12 Arts Results released on Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education's website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
RBSE 12th Result 2019 for Arts Declared | The RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 or the Rajasthan Board class 12 Arts Result 2019 has been declared in Rajasthan. The exam convener Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education also popular as RBSE has uploaded the RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 at its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
The RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019or the Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2019 can also be accessed at these portals examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education conducted Class 12 Arts examination for the academic session 2018-2019 from March 7 to March 14. So far, the RBSE 12th Result 2019 science and commerce stream results were declared on May 15.
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019: Step to check
Below are steps to guide students for downloading Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2019 or RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website- rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Click on RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 link
Step 3: Enter your required details Rajasthan Board Result 2019, Rajasthan 12th result 2019
Step 4: Click on submit button
Step 5: Your RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen
Step 6: Download and take print out for future references
Step to check RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 Via SMS
1: Type RESULT
RAJ12A ROLL NUMBER
2: Send it to 56263
3: Your RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 will be received as SMS on your phone
