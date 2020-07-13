RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020: How to Check via SMS, Download Marksheets from rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020 | The Rajasthan Board will release the RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020 today at 11:15am at the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.nic.in. Students, please note that they will be asked to type in their credentials on the admit card and registration number of check Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2020.

Students who fail to do so will not be able to access their RBSE 12th Result 2020 marksheet. The maksheet is very important for all as it will help in taking admission to colleges. The original marksheet for class 12 will be distributed by all affiliated schools once the situation of COVID1-9 pandemic is under control in the state.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education had planned to conduct the RBSE Class 12th Commerce Board 2020 examination from March 5 to April 3. Owing to the coronavirus lockdown, the same wasn’t executed as planned. Later on in the month of June, the board conducted the remaining examinations keeping the pandemic guidelines issued by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gelhot in mind.

RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020: How to download marksheet







Step 1: Type in the name of the official website on search engine



Step 2: Once the official webpage appears on the screen, click on result tab



Step 3: Enter basic information to check RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020



Step 4: Right click on view result



Step 5: Download Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Result 2020 on your computer

In case, students face a patchy internet connection they can check their RBSE 12th Result 2020 Commerce via phone SMS service. Students need to follow the below steps to do the same.

RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020: How to check result via SMS







SMS - Type RESULT RAJ12C ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263

Congratulations to all students for clearing the examination with flying colours and good luck for future.