RBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Commerce Results to be Released Today at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Result 2020 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) will announce the Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result today as the evaluation procedure has been concluded. Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra announced the date of the declaration of the RBSE 12th result 2020 on Sunday in a tweet that said, "Rajasthan Board class 12 Commerce result 2020 will be announced on July 13 at 11:15am". Once the results are released, students can check their Rajasthan Board results at the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The BSER board exams were interrupted due to the lockdown on account of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rajasthan Class 12th Commerce Result 2020 is awaited by students across Rajasthan for further admission into undergraduate courses.
The RBSE 12th Commerce result 2020 or the Rajasthan Board class 12 commerce results can be checked both online and via SMS mode. You can stay tuned to our website for frequent updates on the Rajasthan board 12th Commerce Result 2020.
Jul 13, 2020 7:42 am (IST)
RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020: Steps for How to Check Rajasthan Class 12 Result
Step 1. Visit the websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in
Step 2. Click on button that says Class 12 Commerce Results
Step 3. Click on the link and fill in your details mentioned in hall ticket to get your Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2020
Step 4. Your result will appear on the screen. Take a printout of your Rajasthan class 12th Commerce Result 2020 for future referenc
Jul 13, 2020 7:35 am (IST)
RBSE BSER 12th Commerce Result: How to Get Marksheet for Future Reference | Students are advised to download the scorecard for future reference after checking their BSER 12th Commerce Result online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in as all schools are closed due to coronavirus outbreak. Marksheets are important for class 12 students to get admissions to colleges.
Jul 13, 2020 7:26 am (IST)
RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020: No Board Exam Pending in Rajasthan Due to Covid-19 | Initially, Rajasthan Board had to stop exams mid-way due to the coronavirus outbreak, but it was later conducted in the month of June keeping all Covid-19 protocols in place as instructed by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
Jul 13, 2020 7:22 am (IST)
RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020: Marks Required to Pass Exam | To clear the Rajasthan Board Class 12 exams, all students have to get a minimum of 33% marks in each subject.
Jul 13, 2020 7:15 am (IST)
RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020: Rajathan Board RBSE to Hold Compartment Exams Later | In case a student fails in one or two subjects, then he/she will become eligible to sit for supplementary or compartment exams. The Rajasthan board usually conducts such exams between July to August. The dates of these exams are expected to be announced by the RBSE Board after the result declaration.
Jul 13, 2020 7:10 am (IST)
RBSE BSER 12th Commerce Result 2020: How to Check Result via SMS | In case a student is facing internet connectivity issues, then he/she can also check BSER 12th Commerce Result 2020 via SMS service.
SMS - RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263
Jul 13, 2020 7:06 am (IST)
RBSE BSER 12th Commerce Result 2020 Today | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the class 12 commerce result 2020 today at around 11:30am. Students can check their 12th commerce stream results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.
Jul 13, 2020 3:11 am (IST)
RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020: When and Where to Check | The RBSE 12tn Commerce results will be released at 11:30 am and students can check their Rajasthan Board results at the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Students must keep their Rajasthan Board admit cards ready to check their RBSE 12th Commerce results 2020 today.
Jul 13, 2020 3:08 am (IST)
RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020: Date and Time: The Rajasthan Board is set to release the RBSE Rajasthan Board class 12 commerce results on July 13 (today) at 11:15am.
Jul 13, 2020 3:07 am (IST)
RBSE 12th Rajasthan Board Commerce Result 2020 Today | The Rajasthan board 12th Commerce Result 2020 will be announced today (July 13) at 11:15 am. The Rajasthan Board will announce the RBSE Commerce results after the evaluation has been completed.
RBSE 12the Commerce Result 2020: Last Year Statistics:
The Rajasthan Board exams for class 12 were conducted between 8 March - 2 April, and the Rajasthan 12th Board results for the commerce stream were declared on 15th May along with the Science result. A total of 48113 students appeared for the exam conducted in March last year across 444 centres. The combined pass percentage of Class 12th commerce and science streams was 91.42%. Understanding the statistics about registered students and pass percentage can allow us to predict the pattern for the RBSE 12th results for 2020.