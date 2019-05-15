CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

RBSE 12th Result 2019 LIVE: Rajasthan Board Released Science, Commerce Result at rajresults.nic.in; Merit List

News18.com | May 15, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps

Event Highlights

RBSE 12th Result 2019 Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board announced the RBSE 12th Result 2019 or the Rajasthan Board BSER results, which can be checked either online or by SMS services on your phone. In the state of Rajasthan, the BSER class 12 result or the RBSE 12th results released on the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The RBSE Board students must await their RBSE 12th Science and Commerce result 2019 with their admit cards/hall tickets ready as details such as the roll number, registration number and exam centre details will be required at the time of logging into the websites.

As soon as the Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2019 or the RBSE Class 12 Science and Commerce results will be declared online, students can also download their scorecard namely at these below-mentioned result websites: examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in
Read More
May 15, 2019 4:12 pm (IST)

RBSE 12th Result 2019 Statistics:

Science

Total Students: 2,57,719

Pass Percentage: 92.88%

Boys: 91.59%

Girls: 95.86%


Commerce
Total Students: 42,140
Pass Percentage: 91.46%

Boys: 89.50%

Girls: 95.31%

May 15, 2019 4:03 pm (IST)

RBSE 12th Science, Commerce Result 2019 DECLARED | The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer (RBSE/BSER) announced the RBSE Class 12th Result 2019. The Rajasthan Board declared RBSE Class 12 Science Result 2019  at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

May 15, 2019 3:55 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | RBSE Board 12 Result 2019 Shortly: Rajasthan to Out 12th Commerce, Science at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The RBSE 12th Science Result 2019, RBSE 12th Commerce Result will be released by the Rajasthan Board at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

May 15, 2019 3:50 pm (IST)

RBSE 12th Result 2019 Shortly | The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer (RBSE/BSER) will announce the RBSE Class 12th Result 2019 shortly. Students can check their Rajasthan 12th Result 2019, RBSE 12th Result 2019 on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

May 15, 2019 3:41 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | RBSE 12th Result 2019: Rajasthan to Declare Class 12 Science, Commerce Results Shortly at rajresults.nic.in

The RBSE 12th Result 2019 for Science, Commerce will be released by Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

May 15, 2019 3:37 pm (IST)
RBSE 12th Result 2019: Steps to check
Step 1. Visit the RBSE’s official website rajresults.nic.in
Step 2. Click on RBSE 12th Result 2019 or 2019 RBSE 12th Result tab
Step 3. Select your subject as needed
Step 4. Enter the required details and submit
Step 5. Your score and overall RBSE 12th Result 2019 will be at your screen
Step 6. Download and take a print out
May 15, 2019 3:34 pm (IST)

Keep Admit Cards Ready for RBSE Board 12th Result 2019 | The Rajasthan Board students must await their RBSE 12th result 2019 for Science and Commerce stream with their admit cards/hall tickets ready as details such as the roll number, registration number and exam centre details will be required at the time of logging into the websites.

May 15, 2019 3:32 pm (IST)

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2019: Alternative Websites to Check  | Students, who had taken the RBSE class 12 examination for Science and Commerce and are anxiously waiting for their results to be declared, can also check their Rajasthan Board 12th result 2019 or RBSE 12th Science, Commerce result 2019 on other websites also. The websites are: examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in.

May 15, 2019 3:32 pm (IST)

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2019: Alternative Websites to Check  | Students, who had taken the RBSE class 12 examination for Science and Commerce and are anxiously waiting for their results to be declared, can also check their Rajasthan Board 12th result 2019 or RBSE 12th Science, Commerce result 2019 on other websites also. The websites are: examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in.

May 15, 2019 3:29 pm (IST)

RBSE 12th Result 2019: Where to Check | All the students who have appeared for Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science and Commerce Examination 2019, RBSE Class 12 Science Examination 2019, RBSE Class 12 Commerce Examination 2019 can check their Rajasthan 12th Result 2019, RBSE 12th Result 2019 on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

May 15, 2019 3:20 pm (IST)

RBSE 12th Result 2019 at 4pm | The Rajasthan Board result 2019 or the RBSE 12th results will be declared by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) at 4pm today.

May 15, 2019 3:15 pm (IST)

RBSE 12th Result 2019 Today | The RBSE Class 12 Science result 2019 and RBSE Class 12 Commerce result 2019 will be announced by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) for SSCE students today.

RBSE 12th Result 2019 LIVE: Rajasthan Board Released Science, Commerce Result at rajresults.nic.in; Merit List
(Image: News18.com)




RBSE 12th Result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1. Visit the RBSE’s official website rajresults.nic.in
Step 2. Click on RBSE 12th Result 2019 or 2019 RBSE 12th Result tab
Step 3. Select your subject as needed
Step 4. Enter the required details and submit
Step 5. Your score and overall RBSE 12th Result 2019 will be at your screen
Step 6. Download and take a print out




GET YOUR RAJASTHAN BOARD CLASS 12 SCIENCE RESULT 2019 ON SMS
SMS - RESULTRAJ12SROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

GET YOUR RAJASTHAN CLASS 12 COMMERCE RESULT 2019 ON SMS
SMS - RESULTRAJ12CROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
  • 15 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series
    IRE vs BAN
    292/8
    50.0 overs
    		 294/4
    43.0 overs
    Bangladesh beat Ireland by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 May, 2019 | Pakistan in England
    PAK vs ENG
    358/9
    50.0 overs
    		 359/4
    44.5 overs
    England beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 13 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series
    WI vs BAN
    247/9
    50.0 overs
    		 248/5
    47.2 overs
    Bangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 May, 2019 | Germany in Belgium
    BEL vs GER
    133/6
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Germany beat Belgium by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 11 May, 2019 | Germany in Belgium
    GER vs BEL
    144/6
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Germany beat Belgium by 62 runs
    Full Scorecard
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram