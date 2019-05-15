RBSE 12th Result 2019 LIVE: Rajasthan Board Released Science, Commerce Result at rajresults.nic.in; Merit List

Event Highlights
students can also download their scorecard namely at these below-mentioned result websites: examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in
RBSE 12th Science, Commerce Result 2019 DECLARED | The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer (RBSE/BSER) announced the RBSE Class 12th Result 2019. The Rajasthan Board declared RBSE Class 12 Science Result 2019 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
The RBSE 12th Science Result 2019, RBSE 12th Commerce Result will be released by the Rajasthan Board at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer (RBSE/BSER) will announce the RBSE Class 12th Result 2019 shortly. Students can check their Rajasthan 12th Result 2019, RBSE 12th Result 2019 on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
The RBSE 12th Result 2019 for Science, Commerce will be released by Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Board students must await their RBSE 12th result 2019 for Science and Commerce stream with their admit cards/hall tickets ready as details such as the roll number, registration number and exam centre details will be required at the time of logging into the websites.
RBSE 12th Result 2019: Where to Check | All the students who have appeared for Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science and Commerce Examination 2019, RBSE Class 12 Science Examination 2019, RBSE Class 12 Commerce Examination 2019 can check their Rajasthan 12th Result 2019, RBSE 12th Result 2019 on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
RBSE 12th Result 2019: Steps to check
Step 1. Visit the RBSE’s official website rajresults.nic.in
Step 2. Click on RBSE 12th Result 2019 or 2019 RBSE 12th Result tab
Step 3. Select your subject as needed
Step 4. Enter the required details and submit
Step 5. Your score and overall RBSE 12th Result 2019 will be at your screen
Step 6. Download and take a print out
GET YOUR RAJASTHAN BOARD CLASS 12 SCIENCE RESULT 2019 ON SMS
SMS - RESULT
GET YOUR RAJASTHAN CLASS 12 COMMERCE RESULT 2019 ON SMS
SMS - RESULT
-
