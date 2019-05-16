English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RBSE 12th Result 2019: Rajasthan Board Declared Class 12 Results at rajresults.nic.in
The Rajasthan Board RBSE 12 Result 2019 released by Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
RBSE 12th Result 2019 | The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) declared RBSE 12th result 2019, Rajasthan 12th Result 2019. The RBSE Result 2019 for class 12, Rajasthan 12th Result 2019 released by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan on the official website rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The RBSE 12th Science Result 2019, RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019, RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2019 declared on the same day. The Rajasthan Board conducted the examinations for Science and Arts stream from March 7 to April 2. Students can check their Rajasthan +2 Arts result 2019, Rajasthan +2 Science result 2019and Rajasthan +2 Commerce result 2019 on examresult.net results.nic.in
RBSE 12th Result 2019 Statistics:
Science
Total Students: 2,57,719
Pass Percentage: 92.88%
Boys: 91.59%
Girls: 95.86%
Commerce
Total Students: 42,140
Pass Percentage: 91.46%
Boys: 89.50%
Girls: 95.31%
RBSE 12th Result 2019: Steps to check your scores online
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan board: rajresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2019, Rajasthan 12thCommerce Result 2019, Rajasthan 12thArts Result 2019
Step 3: Select your stream RBSE 12th Science Result 2019, RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019, RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2019
Step 4: On the new log-in page, enter your roll number and click ‘Submit’.
Step 5: Your RBSE 12th Result 2019 will be displayed.
Download and take a printout of 2019 RBSE class 12 results for future reference.
RBSE 2019 class 12 result: steps to check your scores via SMS
How to check RBSE 12th Science Result 2019, Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2019 via SMS
Type RESULT
RAJ12S ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
How to check RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019, Rajasthan 12thArts Result 2019 via SMS
Type RESULT
RAJ12A ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
How to check RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2019, Rajasthan 12thCommerce Result 2019 via SMS
Type RESULT
RAJ12C ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
According to media reports, in 2018, approximately2,34,523 students for science and 5,86,312 students for arts and 48,113 students for commerce appeared for the exam.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
