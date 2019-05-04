English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RBSE 12th Result 2019: Rajasthan Board Likely to Declare Class 12 Results on May 15 at rajresults.nic.in
The Rajasthan Board RBSE 12 Result 2019 will be announced by Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
RBSE 12th Result 2019 | The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) is expected to declared RBSE 12th result 2019, Rajasthan 12th Result 2019 on May 15. The RBSE Result 2019 for class 12, Rajasthan 12th Result 2019 will be announced by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan on the official website rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The RBSE 12th Science Result 2019, RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019, RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2019 is expected to be out on the same day. The Rajasthan Board conducted the examinations for Science and Arts stream from March 7 to April 2. Students can check their Rajasthan +2 Arts result 2019, Rajasthan +2 Science result 2019and Rajasthan +2 Commerce result 2019 on examresult.net results.nic.in
RBSE 12th Result 2019: Steps to check your scores online
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan board: rajresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2019, Rajasthan 12thCommerce Result 2019, Rajasthan 12thArts Result 2019
Step 3: Select your stream RBSE 12th Science Result 2019, RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019, RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2019
Step 4: On the new log-in page, enter your roll number and click ‘Submit’.
Step 5: Your RBSE 12th Result 2019 will be displayed.
Download and take a printout of 2019 RBSE class 12 results for future reference.
RBSE 2019 class 12 result: steps to check your scores via SMS
How to check RBSE 12th Science Result 2019, Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2019 via SMS
Type RESULT
RAJ12S ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
How to check RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019, Rajasthan 12thArts Result 2019 via SMS
Type RESULT
RAJ12A ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
How to check RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2019, Rajasthan 12thCommerce Result 2019 via SMS
Type RESULT
RAJ12C ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
According to media reports, in 2018, approximately2,34,523 students for science and 5,86,312 students for arts and 48,113 students for commerce appeared for the exam.
The RBSE 12th Science Result 2019, RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019, RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2019 is expected to be out on the same day. The Rajasthan Board conducted the examinations for Science and Arts stream from March 7 to April 2. Students can check their Rajasthan +2 Arts result 2019, Rajasthan +2 Science result 2019and Rajasthan +2 Commerce result 2019 on examresult.net results.nic.in
RBSE 12th Result 2019: Steps to check your scores online
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan board: rajresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2019, Rajasthan 12thCommerce Result 2019, Rajasthan 12thArts Result 2019
Step 3: Select your stream RBSE 12th Science Result 2019, RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019, RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2019
Step 4: On the new log-in page, enter your roll number and click ‘Submit’.
Step 5: Your RBSE 12th Result 2019 will be displayed.
Download and take a printout of 2019 RBSE class 12 results for future reference.
RBSE 2019 class 12 result: steps to check your scores via SMS
How to check RBSE 12th Science Result 2019, Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2019 via SMS
Type RESULT
How to check RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019, Rajasthan 12thArts Result 2019 via SMS
Type RESULT
How to check RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2019, Rajasthan 12thCommerce Result 2019 via SMS
Type RESULT
According to media reports, in 2018, approximately2,34,523 students for science and 5,86,312 students for arts and 48,113 students for commerce appeared for the exam.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Siddharth Takes Sly Dig at Akshay Kumar, Asks Trump for an Interview on His 'Cute Personality'
- No More Leather for Your SUV Seats, Eco-Friendly Biomaterials Could be Next Big Thing
- Sophie Turner Rocks 'Just Married' Sash As She Steps Out With Husband Joe Jonas in LA, Pics
- Afridi's ‘Real’ Age in His Autobiography Could Be a Question in Next Year’s CBSE Papers
- Struggling with Instagram Paranoia? Bhuvan Bam, Sejal Kumar Reveal Ways to Mindful Usage
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results