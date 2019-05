RBSE 12th Result 2019: Rajasthan Board Likely to Declare Class 12 Results on May 15 at rajresults.nic.in

RAJ12S ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263



How to check RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019, Rajasthan 12thArts Result 2019 via SMS

Type RESULT RAJ12A ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263



How to check RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2019, Rajasthan 12thCommerce Result 2019 via SMS

Type RESULT RAJ12C ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263



According to media reports, in 2018, approximately2,34,523 students for science and 5,86,312 students for arts and 48,113 students for commerce appeared for the exam.

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) is expected to declared RBSE 12th result 2019, Rajasthan 12th Result 2019 on May 15. The RBSE Result 2019 for class 12, Rajasthan 12th Result 2019 will be announced by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan on the official website rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in The RBSE 12th Science Result 2019, RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019, RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2019 is expected to be out on the same day. The Rajasthan Board conducted the examinations for Science and Arts stream from March 7 to April 2. Students can check their Rajasthan +2 Arts result 2019, Rajasthan +2 Science result 2019and Rajasthan +2 Commerce result 2019 on examresult.net Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan board: rajresults.nic.in Step 2: Click on the Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2019, Rajasthan 12thCommerce Result 2019, Rajasthan 12thArts Result 2019Step 3: Select your stream RBSE 12th Science Result 2019, RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019, RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2019Step 4: On the new log-in page, enter your roll number and click ‘Submit’.Step 5: Your RBSE 12th Result 2019 will be displayed.Download and take a printout of 2019 RBSE class 12 results for future reference.Type