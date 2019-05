RBSE 12th Result 2019: Rajasthan Declared Class 12 Science, Commerce Results at rajresults.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer (RBSE/BSER) announced the RBSE Class 12th Result 2019. The Rajasthan Board declared RBSE Class 12 Science Result 2019 and RBSE Class 12 Commerce Result 2019, whereas RBSE Class 12 Arts Result will be out on June 1. All the students who have appeared for Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science and Commerce Examination 2019, RBSE Class 12 Science Examination 2019, RBSE Class 12 Commerce Examination 2019 can check their Rajasthan 12th Result 2019, RBSE 12th Result 2019 on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in The students can also check RBSE 12 Result 2019 at examresults.net results.gov.in and indiaresults.com RBSE (Rajasthan Board) conducted Class 12 2019 Examinations from March 7 to April 2 this year, where more than 10 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 Exam 2019. While 2,60,617 students appeared from Class 12 Science stream, 42,146 students from Class 12 Commerce stream sat for the 12th board exam.Total Students: 2,57,719Pass Percentage: 92.88%Boys: 91.59%Girls: 95.86%Total Students: 42,140Pass Percentage: 91.46%Boys: 89.50%Girls: 95.31%Step 1: Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in Step 2: Click on the RBSE Class 12 Result linkStep 3: Choose the stream you appeared for in Class 12 RBSE 2019 ExamStep 4: On the new log-in page, enter your BSER Class 12 roll number and click 'Submit'Step 5: Once your Class 12 BSER result appears on the screen, download and take a printout of it for future useIn the year 2018, Rajasthan Board recorded an overall pass percentage of 86.6 per cent in the science stream and 91.09 per cent in Commerce stream. The Rajasthan board is yet to announce the result dates for RBSE Class 10 Result and RBSE Class 8 Result, the annual exams of which were held in March this year.