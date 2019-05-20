English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RBSE 12th Result 2019: Rajasthan to Declare Class 12 Arts Results on May 24 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
The RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 or Rajasthan Class 12 Arts Results on official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
RBSE 12th Result 2019 for Arts | The result of Class 12th students in Rajasthan with Arts, RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 is set to declare by May 24 (Friday). However, the specific date and timing for declaration of RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 or the Rajasthan Class 12 Arts Result are not officially cited. The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will release the RBSE 12th Arts Result or the RBSE Class 12 Arts Results on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students who are waiting for their result are advised to keep their hall ticket number handy.
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is responsible for conducting state level class 12th board examination. For the academic year 2018-19, the Board of Secondary Education conducted Rajasthan class 12 examinations from March 7-23. Students who appeared for RNSE 12th examination n can check their RBSE 12th Result for Arts or the Rajasthan 12th Arts Results at rajresults.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com.
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019: Steps to Check
Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the RBSE Class 12 Result 2019 link
Step 3: Choose your stream Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2019
Step 4: On the new log-in page, enter the required details
Step 5: Click on submit button
Step 6: Your RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019, RBSE 12th Humanities Result 2019 will be displayed and can be downloaded
Step 7: Take a printout of it for future use
The RBSE 12th Result 2019 or RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 can be checked via SMS, just type RESULT
RAJ12A ROLL NUMBER and send to 56263.
