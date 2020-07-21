RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results Today at rajresults.nic.in

Event Highlights
- RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020: Date & Time
- Merit List to be Released
- Apply for Rechecking if Required
- Schools, Colleges Closed Due to Covid-19
- Download Provisional Marksheet
- Keep Admit Card Handy
- Result to be Out at 3:15pm
- RBSE Chairman to Declare Result Today
- Official Websites to Check Scores
- Exams Held Amid Covid-19
- How to Check Results Online
- Last Year's Statistics
- Passing Marks for Arts Stream
- Where to Check
- RSBE 12th Arts Result Today
आज दोपहर 3.15 बजे माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड, राजस्थान सीनियर सेकेंडरी के कला वर्ग का परिणाम जारी होगा। बोर्ड अध्यक्ष डीपी जारोली जारी करेंगे परिणाम।— Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 21, 2020
RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020: Date and Time | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the RBSE Class 12 Arts Result today at 3.15 pm. Students can check their scores at rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020: Exams Conducted Keeping Safety Protocols in Place | This year, Rajasthan Class 12 board examinations for all streams were scheduled to be conducted in March. However, some papers were then cancelled due to the coronavirus followed by a nationwide lockdown. Later, the remaining papers were held from June 18-30, following all the safety guidelines.
RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020: How to Check Marks | Here are simple steps for how to check your RBSE Class 12th Arts results through online mode:
Step 1: Go to one of the official websites of the RBSE — rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step: 2. Click on the '12th Arts results' link
Step: 3. Enter your roll number and other required details when asked
Step 4: Your result will display on the screen
RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020: RBSE Chairman to Declare Result Today | Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has confirmed that RBSE Chairman DP Jaroli will release the RBSE 12th arts result at 3.15 pm today.
RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020: Official Websites to Check Scores | Students can check their Rajasthan Board 12th Results 2020 on RBSE's official websites at rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
RBSE 12th Result 2020: Passing Marks for Arts Stream | The criteria to pass both class 10 and 12 exams of Rajasthan Board remains the same. To pass the exam, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as on an aggregate. For subjects having different theoretical and practical aspects, students will have to clear both the exams separately.
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020: Where to Check | Students who had taken the Rajasthan Board Arts examinations this year, can check their RBSE 12th Arts results on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in or students can directly check their RBSE Arts results on News18 portal.
(Image: News18.com)
The Rajasthan Board scheduled the RBSE Class 12 exams in the month of March and April. However, due to the imposition of nationwide lockdown due to the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the board had to postpone all the RBSE Intermediate Exams 2020. The exams were later held from June 18 to June 30, 2020. Rajasthan Board ensure proper precautions before conducting the examination, ensuring social distancing.
Once the BSER Class 12th Arts results will be announced, students can check it online. The Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2020 will be declared on the official website rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The students and parents can also check their results by visiting the private result portals such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
To check the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Exam through SMS, students can type RESULT RAJ12H (ROLL NUMBER) on a blank message and send it to 56263.
RBSE has already announced the result for Commerce stream on July 13. This year, as many as 36,549 students appeared for 12th exam in Commerce stream, out of which 94.49 per cent have passed the examination.
Similarly, the RBSE Class 12 Science Results 2020 were released within 19 days of conducting the exams. In RBSE Science stream, students scored a passing percentage of 91.96 per cent. A total of 2,37,305 students appeared in RBSE science stream this year.
Last year, 85.48% students passed the Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Examination, while the result of the female students stood at 90.8 percent.
