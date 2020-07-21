INDIA

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results Today at rajresults.nic.in

News18.com | July 21, 2020, 1:58 PM IST
RBSSE 12th Arts Result 2020 Live Updates: Days after releasing the results for Commerce and Science streams, the Rajasthan Board is set to declare the RBSE Class 12 Arts Result 2020 today. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Arts Result 2020 is expected to be announced on Tuesday (July 21) at 3.15pm, which is less than two hours from now. Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra made the announcement the date and time of the RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 on Twitter. "The result of art class of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan Senior Secondary will be released today at 3.15 pm. Board President DP Jaroli will release the results," Dotasra's tweet read. Once the BSER Class 12th Arts results will be announced, students can check it online. The Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2020 will be declared on the official website rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.


Jul 21, 2020 1:58 pm (IST)

RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020: Download Provisional Marksheet | Students can download their provisional marksheets after checking RBSE Class 12 Arts Result on Rajasthan Board's official websites if planning to apply for higher education.

Jul 21, 2020 1:51 pm (IST)

RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020: RBSE Chairman to Declare Result Today | Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has confirmed that RBSE Chairman DP Jaroli will release the RBSE 12th Arts result at 3.15 pm today.

Jul 21, 2020 1:47 pm (IST)

RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020: Date and Time | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the RBSE Class 12 Arts Result today at 3.15 pm. Students can check their scores at rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Jul 21, 2020 1:44 pm (IST)

RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020: Exams Conducted Keeping Safety Protocols in Place | This year, Rajasthan Class 12 board examinations for all streams were scheduled to be conducted in March. However, some papers were then cancelled due to the coronavirus followed by a nationwide lockdown. Later, the remaining papers were held from June 18-30, following all the safety guidelines. 

Jul 21, 2020 1:39 pm (IST)

RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020: How to Check Marks | Here are simple steps for how to check your RBSE Class 12th Arts results through online mode:

Step 1: Go to one of the official websites of the RBSE — rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step: 2. Click on the '12th Arts results' link
Step: 3. Enter your roll number and other required details when asked
Step 4: Your result will display on the screen

Jul 21, 2020 1:34 pm (IST)

RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020: Merit List to be Released | The Rajasthan RBSE Board will release the pass percentage and the topper details after announcing the RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020.

Jul 21, 2020 1:30 pm (IST)

RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020: Apply for Rechecking if Required | Students can apply for rechecking or revaluation of answer sheets if not satified with their RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020. More details on the same will be announced by the Rajasthan Board on its official website later.

Jul 21, 2020 1:23 pm (IST)

RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020: Schools, Colleges Closed Due to Covid-19 | All schools and colleges in Rajasthan and across the country are closed due to coronavirus outbreak. These educational institutions are closed since March 16 and will remain closed till July 31. 

Jul 21, 2020 1:18 pm (IST)

Jul 21, 2020 1:12 pm (IST)

RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020: Keep Admit Card Handy | Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy as the details mentioned on it will be required while checking RBSE Class 12 Arts Result today at 3.15 pm.

Jul 21, 2020 1:06 pm (IST)

RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020: Result to be Out at 3:15pm | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the RBSE Class 12 Arts Result today at 3.15 pm. Students can check their scores at rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Jul 21, 2020 1:02 pm (IST)

Jul 21, 2020 12:57 pm (IST)

RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020: Official Websites to Check Scores | Students can check their Rajasthan Board 12th Results 2020 on RBSE's official websites at rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Jul 21, 2020 12:50 pm (IST)

RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020: Exams Conducted Amid Covid-19 | This year, Rajasthan Class 12 board examinations for all streams were scheduled to be conducted in March. However, some papers were then cancelled due to the coronavirus followed by a nationwide lockdown. Later, the remaining papers were held from June 18-30, following all the safety guidelines.

Jul 21, 2020 12:46 pm (IST)

RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020: Results for Science and Commerce Streams Announced | Rajasthan Board RBSE has already announced results for Class 12th Science on July 8, while Class 12 Commerce results were declared on July 13.

Jul 21, 2020 12:41 pm (IST)

Jul 21, 2020 12:31 pm (IST)

Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020: Last Year Statistics | In 2019, out of over 4 lakh students who appeared for Rajasthan Board class 12 exams in the arts stream, 88 per cent had cleared it. For RBSE class 10 result 2019, the pass percentage was at 79.85 per cent.

Jul 21, 2020 12:30 pm (IST)

RBSE 12th Result 2020: Passing Marks for Arts Stream | The criteria to pass both class 10 and 12 exams of Rajasthan Board remains the same. To pass the exam, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as on an aggregate. For subjects having different theoretical and practical aspects, students will have to clear both the exams separately.

Jul 21, 2020 12:29 pm (IST)

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020: Where to Check | Students who had taken the Rajasthan Board Arts examinations this year, can check their RBSE 12th Arts results on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in,  rajresults.nic.in or students can directly check their RBSE Arts results on News18 portal.

Jul 21, 2020 12:27 pm (IST)

RSBE 12th Arts Result 2020 Today | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will declare the results today at 3:15 pm at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in,  rajresults.nic.in. The Rajasthan School Education Board has already announced the result for commerce and science stream.

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results Today at rajresults.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)

The Rajasthan Board scheduled the RBSE Class 12 exams in the month of March and April. However, due to the imposition of nationwide lockdown due to the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the board had to postpone all the RBSE Intermediate Exams 2020. The exams were later held from June 18 to June 30, 2020. Rajasthan Board ensure proper precautions before conducting the examination, ensuring social distancing.

Once the BSER Class 12th Arts results will be announced, students can check it online. The Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2020 will be declared on the official website rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The students and parents can also check their results by visiting the private result portals such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

To check the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Exam through SMS, students can type RESULT RAJ12H (ROLL NUMBER) on a blank message and send it to 56263.

RBSE has already announced the result for Commerce stream on July 13. This year, as many as 36,549 students appeared for 12th exam in Commerce stream, out of which 94.49 per cent have passed the examination.

Similarly, the RBSE Class 12 Science Results 2020 were released within 19 days of conducting the exams. In RBSE Science stream, students scored a passing percentage of 91.96 per cent. A total of 2,37,305 students appeared in RBSE science stream this year.

Last year, 85.48% students passed the Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Examination, while the result of the female students stood at 90.8 percent.

Live TV

