RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results Today at rajresults.nic.in

(Image: News18.com)



The Rajasthan Board scheduled the RBSE Class 12 exams in the month of March and April. However, due to the imposition of nationwide lockdown due to the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the board had to postpone all the RBSE Intermediate Exams 2020. The exams were later held from June 18 to June 30, 2020. Rajasthan Board ensure proper precautions before conducting the examination, ensuring social distancing.



Once the BSER Class 12th Arts results will be announced, students can check it online. The Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2020 will be declared on the official website rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The students and parents can also check their results by visiting the private result portals such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.



To check the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Exam through SMS, students can type RESULT RAJ12H (ROLL NUMBER) on a blank message and send it to 56263.



RBSE has already announced the result for Commerce stream on July 13. This year, as many as 36,549 students appeared for 12th exam in Commerce stream, out of which 94.49 per cent have passed the examination.



Similarly, the RBSE Class 12 Science Results 2020 were released within 19 days of conducting the exams. In RBSE Science stream, students scored a passing percentage of 91.96 per cent. A total of 2,37,305 students appeared in RBSE science stream this year.



Last year, 85.48% students passed the Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Examination, while the result of the female students stood at 90.8 percent.