RBSE 5th Result 2019: Rajasthan Board Declares Class 5th Result at rajresults.nic.in
The RBSE Class 5 Result 2019 or 2019 RBSE 5th Result declared by the Rajasthan State Education Board at its official website rajresults.nic.in
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
RBSE 5th Result 2019 | The exam conducting authority Rajasthan State Education Board or also called as RBSE declared the result of class 5th. The RBSE Class V Result 2019 or 2019 RBSE 5th Result was declared by the Rajasthan State Education Board on its official website rajresults.nic.in. Result seekers can also check the RBSE Class V Result 2019 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and following the steps as directed. The RBSE 5th result 2019, Rajasthan 5th Result 2019 was also declared by the respective Districts Institute of Education & Training (DIET) in district wise pattern. Further, believing the Times of India report, Ajmer DIET has already declared their results for Class 5th exam 2019 in offline format.
For the academic batch 2018-19, the Rajasthan State Education Board or also called as RBSE successfully conducted the Rajasthan Board Class 5 examination. The RBSE Class 5th examination was conducted in April month.
RBSE 5th Result 2019: Steps to download scorecard
1. Visit RBSE’s official website rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
2. Click on RBSE Class 5 Result tab
3. Enter the required details like roll number and date of birth
4. Click on submit button
5. Your RBSE Class V Result 2019 or 2019 RBSE Class 5th Result will be displayed.
Download the hard copy for future reference.
According to a media report, for 2018-19 year, around 15 lakh students appeared in the examination. In 201RBSE 5th Result 2018 was declared on May 28.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
