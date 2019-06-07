Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

RBSE 8th Result 2019: Rajasthan Board to Release Class 8 Results Today at 4pm at rajresults.nic.in

The RBSE 8th Result 2019 or Rajasthan Class 8 Results will be released by Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education onrajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

Trending Desk

Updated:June 7, 2019, 1:18 PM IST
RBSE 8th Result 2019: Rajasthan Board to Release Class 8 Results Today at 4pm at rajresults.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...

RBSE 8th Result 2019 | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce the RBSE 8th Result 2019 or the Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result 2019 today at 4pm. The RBSE 8th Result or the Rajasthan Class 8 Results will be released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Students who have appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 8 examination can check their RBSE 8th Result as soon as it is declared and must be ready with their admit cards for quick access.

Alternative websites to check RBSE 8th Result 2019 are: examresults.netindiresults.com and results.gov.in.

In Rajasthan, students are advised to keep their admit card and hall ticket number handy in order to avoid any hassle. Further, the students should remember that without the admit card they won’t be able to access their RBSE 8th Result 2019 or the Rajasthan Board class 8 Result 2019. For the academic year 2018-19, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education successfully conducted the RBSE Class 8 examination. The Rajasthan board class 8 examinations were held from March 14 to March 29.

The Education Minister of Rajasthan, Govind Singh Dotasra took to Twitter to announce the date and time of the RBSE 8th Result 2019.

Students are advised to follow the below-mentioned steps to check RBSE 8th Result 2019.

Steps to check Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official site of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education RBSE rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Look for a tab which says Result 2019, RBSE Class 8 Result 2019, Rajasthan 8th Result 2019

Step 3: Click on the tab which says Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result 2019, RBSE Result 2019

Step 4: Enter the roll number to check your Rajasthan Board Result 2019

Step 5: Your Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out for future reference

The basic idea of having board examinations for students in the VIII standard is to ensure that schools are preparing for their future careers well and that schools are readying students for the rigors of academic training which lies ahead.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

