RBSE 8th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan to Declare Class 8 Results Soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Role of RBSE Admit Cards | In Rajasthan, students are advised to keep their RBSE admit card and hall ticket numbers handy in order to avoid any hassle. The admit cards are important as they carry vital information such as the registration number and center name, which are required to be filled in at the time of checking RBSE 8th results.
RBSE 8th Result 2019 LIVE updates | The RBSE class 8 result 2019 for this academic year will be released today (June 7) by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. The Rajasthan Board Result will be published on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education conducted the class 8 examination from March 14-29. Students can check their class 8 result on these websites as well - examresults.net, rajasthan.indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.
Approximately, 11.5 lakh students appeared for the examination this year. Students are advised to keep their admit card and hall ticket number handy in order to access their result hassle-free. The Education Minister of Rajasthan, Govind Singh Dotasra took to his official Twitter to announce the date and time of RBSE 8th result 2019.
RBSE 8th Result 2019: Where to Check | The RBSE 8th Result or the Rajasthan Class 8 Results will be released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
Candidates waiting for their RBSE 8th result 2019 can check their scores online by following these steps:
Step 1- Visit the RBSE’s official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in
Step 2- Click on the ‘Rajasthan Board Result 2019’ link
Step 3- On new candidate login window, enter the registration number or roll number and submit
Step 4- The RBSE 8th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5- Download Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result 2019 for future reference
In the year 2018, reportedly, class 8 result was declared on June 8. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared the RBSE Class 12th result 2019 for all three streams- arts, science, and commerce in the month of May.
