RBSE 8th Result 2019: Rajasthan Board to Release Class 8 Result Today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
RBSE 8th Result 2019: Rajasthan Board to Release Class 8 Result Today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
For the academic session 2018-19, around 11.5 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan class 8th examination which was conducted from March 14 to March 29.
Image for representation.
Loading...
RBSE 8th Result 2019: The result of Rajasthan class 8th examination is expected to be announced today (May 31) by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan. The RBSE 8th Result 2019, Rajasthan 8th Result 2019, BSER RBSE Class 8 th Result 2019 will be published by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or RBSE on its official website-- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in(http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/).
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will soon activate RBSE 8th Result 2019, Rajasthan 8th Result 2019 link on the homepage and from there candidates can check their scores by entering their exam credentials. So far there has been no official confirmation made by Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan regarding RBSE 8th Result 2019’s time. For the academic session 2018-19, around 11.5 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan class 8th examination which was conducted from March 14 to March 29.
Steps to check your Rajasthan 8th Result 2019
Step1- visit the official website of RBSE: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step2-Click on the ‘Rajasthan Board 8th result 2019’ link
Step 3-On the new window, enter details like roll number, name and submit them
Step 4- The RBSE 8th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5- Download and take a printout of Rajasthan 8th Result 2019, BSER RBSE Class 8th Result 2019
Last year, the class 8th result of Rajasthan was released on June 6, 2018
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will soon activate RBSE 8th Result 2019, Rajasthan 8th Result 2019 link on the homepage and from there candidates can check their scores by entering their exam credentials. So far there has been no official confirmation made by Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan regarding RBSE 8th Result 2019’s time. For the academic session 2018-19, around 11.5 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan class 8th examination which was conducted from March 14 to March 29.
Steps to check your Rajasthan 8th Result 2019
Step1- visit the official website of RBSE: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step2-Click on the ‘Rajasthan Board 8th result 2019’ link
Step 3-On the new window, enter details like roll number, name and submit them
Step 4- The RBSE 8th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5- Download and take a printout of Rajasthan 8th Result 2019, BSER RBSE Class 8th Result 2019
Last year, the class 8th result of Rajasthan was released on June 6, 2018
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IAF Installs Rafale Fighter Jet Model Outside Air Chief’s Akbar Road Residence
- Game of Thrones Climax was Always In Front of Sophie Turner But She Couldn't See It
- In Kolkata, a College Admission Form Allows You to Choose 'Humanity' as Religion
- Veeru Devgan Prayer Meet: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Pay Last Respects
- Rinku Singh Banned For 3 Months For Taking Part in Unsanctioned League
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results