1-min read

RBSE 8th Result 2019: Rajasthan Board to Release Class 8 Result Today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

For the academic session 2018-19, around 11.5 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan class 8th examination which was conducted from March 14 to March 29.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 31, 2019, 6:35 PM IST
RBSE 8th Result 2019: Rajasthan Board to Release Class 8 Result Today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Image for representation.
RBSE 8th Result 2019: The result of Rajasthan class 8th examination is expected to be announced today (May 31) by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan. The RBSE 8th Result 2019, Rajasthan 8th Result 2019, BSER RBSE Class 8 th Result 2019 will be published by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or RBSE on its official website-- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in(http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/).

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will soon activate RBSE 8th Result 2019, Rajasthan 8th Result 2019 link on the homepage and from there candidates can check their scores by entering their exam credentials. So far there has been no official confirmation made by Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan regarding RBSE 8th Result 2019’s time. For the academic session 2018-19, around 11.5 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan class 8th examination which was conducted from March 14 to March 29.

Steps to check your Rajasthan 8th Result 2019

Step1- visit the official website of RBSE: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step2-Click on the ‘Rajasthan Board 8th result 2019’ link

Step 3-On the new window, enter details like roll number, name and submit them

Step 4- The RBSE 8th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5- Download and take a printout of Rajasthan 8th Result 2019, BSER RBSE Class 8th Result 2019

Last year, the class 8th result of Rajasthan was released on June 6, 2018

