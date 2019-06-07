RBSE 8th Result 2019 Released at rajresults.nic.in: 100 Percent Clear Rajasthan Board Class 8 Exam
The RBSE 8th Result has been released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education on its official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
RBSE 8th Result 2019 Announced | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education announced the RBSE Class 8th Result 2019 today (June 7) at 4 pm. The Rajasthan Class 8 Result 2019 was released on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
Students who have appeared for the Rajasthan Class 8 examination can also check their Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result 2019 from these websites as well examresults.net, rajasthan.indiaresults.com and results.gov.in. The students should remember that without the admit card they won’t be able to access their RBSE 8th Result 2019. The Rajasthan board class 8 examinations were held from March 14 to March 29.
Steps to check Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official site of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education RBSE rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Look for a tab which says Result 2019, RBSE Class 8 Result 2019
Step 3: Click on the tab which says Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result 2019
Step 4: Enter your roll number to check your Rajasthan Board Result 2019
Step 5: Your Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download and take a print out for future reference
To check the result via SMS:
Type RESULT
The basic idea of having board examinations for students in the 8th standard is to ensure that schools are preparing for their future careers well and that schools are readying students for the rigours of academic training which lies ahead.
