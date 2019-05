RBSE Board 12 Result 2019: Rajasthan 12th Commerce, Science Out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

In Rajasthan, the RBSE 12th Result 2019 for Science , Commerce stream released. The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan also called as RBSE officially conducts the class 12 board examinations annually and is prepared to release the RBSE 12th Result, RBSE 12th Science Result 2019, RBSE 12th Commerce Result on May 15 on its official website rajresults.nic.in . The official websites of the Rajasthan Board (RBSE) will certainly turn slow or even crash due to extreme traffic on the site, and can even crash within minutes after announcing the RBSE 12th result for Science and Commerce results. Thus, Rajasthan Board students are advised to be ready with their admit cards in order to quickly check their RBSE Class 12 Science and Commerce results.The RBSE 12th Result 2019 for Science and Commerce examination can be alternatively accessed at these websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in examsreults.net and examresults.net Total Students: 2,57,719Pass Percentage: 92.88%Boys: 91.59%Girls: 95.86%Total Students: 42,140Pass Percentage: 91.46%Boys: 89.50%Girls: 95.31%Step 1. Visit the RBSE’s official website rajresults.nic.in Step 2. Click on RBSE 12th Result 2019 or 2019 RBSE 12th Result tabStep 3. Select your subject as neededStep 4. Enter the required details and submitStep 5. Your score and overall RBSE 12th Result 2019 will be at your screenStep 6. Download and take a print outFor the current academic batch 2018-2019, the Rajasthan Board class 12 exam was held in the months of March and April. Approximately, 10 lakh students have appeared for the 12th class exam this year. The previous year, the RBSE 12 Result for Commerce and Science stream result was declared on May 23.