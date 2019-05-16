English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RBSE Board 12 Result 2019: Rajasthan 12th Commerce, Science Out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
The RBSE 12th Science Result 2019, RBSE 12th Commerce Result released by the Rajasthan Board at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
RBSE 12th Result 2019 | In Rajasthan, the RBSE 12th Result 2019 for Science, Commerce stream released. The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan also called as RBSE officially conducts the class 12 board examinations annually and is prepared to release the RBSE 12th Result, RBSE 12th Science Result 2019, RBSE 12th Commerce Result on May 15 on its official website rajresults.nic.in. The official websites of the Rajasthan Board (RBSE) will certainly turn slow or even crash due to extreme traffic on the site, and can even crash within minutes after announcing the RBSE 12th result for Science and Commerce results. Thus, Rajasthan Board students are advised to be ready with their admit cards in order to quickly check their RBSE Class 12 Science and Commerce results.
The RBSE 12th Result 2019 for Science and Commerce examination can be alternatively accessed at these websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, examsreults.net and examresults.net.
RBSE 12th Result 2019 Statistics:
Science
Total Students: 2,57,719
Pass Percentage: 92.88%
Boys: 91.59%
Girls: 95.86%
Commerce
Total Students: 42,140
Pass Percentage: 91.46%
Boys: 89.50%
Girls: 95.31%
RBSE 12th Result 2019: Steps to check
Step 1. Visit the RBSE’s official website rajresults.nic.in
Step 2. Click on RBSE 12th Result 2019 or 2019 RBSE 12th Result tab
Step 3. Select your subject as needed
Step 4. Enter the required details and submit
Step 5. Your score and overall RBSE 12th Result 2019 will be at your screen
Step 6. Download and take a print out
For the current academic batch 2018-2019, the Rajasthan Board class 12 exam was held in the months of March and April. Approximately, 10 lakh students have appeared for the 12th class exam this year. The previous year, the RBSE 12 Result for Commerce and Science stream result was declared on May 23.
The RBSE 12th Result 2019 for Science and Commerce examination can be alternatively accessed at these websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, examsreults.net and examresults.net.
RBSE 12th Result 2019 Statistics:
Science
Total Students: 2,57,719
Pass Percentage: 92.88%
Boys: 91.59%
Girls: 95.86%
Commerce
Total Students: 42,140
Pass Percentage: 91.46%
Boys: 89.50%
Girls: 95.31%
RBSE 12th Result 2019: Steps to check
Step 1. Visit the RBSE’s official website rajresults.nic.in
Step 2. Click on RBSE 12th Result 2019 or 2019 RBSE 12th Result tab
Step 3. Select your subject as needed
Step 4. Enter the required details and submit
Step 5. Your score and overall RBSE 12th Result 2019 will be at your screen
Step 6. Download and take a print out
For the current academic batch 2018-2019, the Rajasthan Board class 12 exam was held in the months of March and April. Approximately, 10 lakh students have appeared for the 12th class exam this year. The previous year, the RBSE 12 Result for Commerce and Science stream result was declared on May 23.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Play a Power-Hungry, Manipulative Woman in Mani Ratnam’s Film
- Titled Hello Brother, Film on New Zealand Christchurch Mosque Shooting is in the Works
- Meet Karan Singh Grover, the New Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Gayle Embraces Yoga to 'Stay Fresh' Ahead of World Cup
- International Day For Families: Choose Your Family The Bollywood Way
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results