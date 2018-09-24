English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RBSE BSER Class 10th Supplementary Result 2018 out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Now
The Board of School Education, Rajasthan had organized Class 10th or Secondary Annual Board Exams in the month of March 2018. To save one academic year of the candidates, the RBSE held Supplementary Exams for those who could not clear one subject out of all.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
RBSE BSER Class 10th Supplementary Result 2018 has been declared by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on its official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Board of School Education, Rajasthan had organized Class 10th or Secondary Annual Board Exams in the month of March 2018. To save one academic year of the candidates, the RBSE held Supplementary Exams for those who could not clear one subject out of all.
Candidates awaiting Rajasthan Board Class 10th Supplementary Exam Result 2018 can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to check RBSE BSER Class 10th Supplementary Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, Suppl.Result Secondry 2018
Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number and click on Submit
Step 4 – Download your Result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/suppsec/roll_input.htm
Earlier last week, RBSE had released the supplementary exam results for Class 12th i.e. Senior Secondary, along with the Supply Result for Upadhyay and Praveshika Exams 2018.
The Board of School Education, Rajasthan had organized Class 10th or Secondary Annual Board Exams in the month of March 2018. To save one academic year of the candidates, the RBSE held Supplementary Exams for those who could not clear one subject out of all.
Candidates awaiting Rajasthan Board Class 10th Supplementary Exam Result 2018 can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to check RBSE BSER Class 10th Supplementary Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, Suppl.Result Secondry 2018
Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number and click on Submit
Step 4 – Download your Result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/suppsec/roll_input.htm
Earlier last week, RBSE had released the supplementary exam results for Class 12th i.e. Senior Secondary, along with the Supply Result for Upadhyay and Praveshika Exams 2018.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 21 September , 2018 3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Live TV
Recommended For You
- News18 Immersive | From Ordinary Extra to Extraordinary: How BJP Broke the Kashmir Jinx
- Indonesian Football Fan Beaten to Death by Rival Supporters
- Arjun Kapoor Asks Parineeti Chopra 'Do You Love Me?' Guess Her Response
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu Wins the Weekend Round Against Manto, Earns Rs 23.26 Cr
- Toyota Century GRMN Luxury Sedan Spotted, CEO Akio Toyoda Shares Image on Instagram
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...