GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

RBSE BSER Class 10th Supplementary Result 2018 out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Now

The Board of School Education, Rajasthan had organized Class 10th or Secondary Annual Board Exams in the month of March 2018. To save one academic year of the candidates, the RBSE held Supplementary Exams for those who could not clear one subject out of all.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 24, 2018, 10:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RBSE BSER Class 10th Supplementary Result 2018 out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Now
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
RBSE BSER Class 10th Supplementary Result 2018 has been declared by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on its official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Board of School Education, Rajasthan had organized Class 10th or Secondary Annual Board Exams in the month of March 2018. To save one academic year of the candidates, the RBSE held Supplementary Exams for those who could not clear one subject out of all.

Candidates awaiting Rajasthan Board Class 10th Supplementary Exam Result 2018 can follow the instructions below and check their result now:

How to check RBSE BSER Class 10th Supplementary Result 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, Suppl.Result Secondry 2018
Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number and click on Submit
Step 4 – Download your Result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/suppsec/roll_input.htm

Earlier last week, RBSE had released the supplementary exam results for Class 12th i.e. Senior Secondary, along with the Supply Result for Upadhyay and Praveshika Exams 2018.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...