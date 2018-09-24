RBSE BSER Class 10th Supplementary Result 2018 out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Now

RBSE BSER Class 10th Supplementary Result 2018 has been declared by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on its official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.The Board of School Education, Rajasthan had organized Class 10th or Secondary Annual Board Exams in the month of March 2018. To save one academic year of the candidates, the RBSE held Supplementary Exams for those who could not clear one subject out of all.Candidates awaiting Rajasthan Board Class 10th Supplementary Exam Result 2018 can follow the instructions below and check their result now:Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, Suppl.Result Secondry 2018Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number and click on SubmitStep 4 – Download your Result and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/suppsec/roll_input.htmEarlier last week, RBSE had released the supplementary exam results for Class 12th i.e. Senior Secondary, along with the Supply Result for Upadhyay and Praveshika Exams 2018.