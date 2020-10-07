RBSE Class 10 Supplementary Results 2020: Rajasthan Board Announces Compartment Results on Official Website

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the compartment results for Class 10 exams. The RBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2020 were declared on the official website of the exam-conducting authority at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) conducted the RBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2020 for the Secondary Class students from September 3 to 12. Keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, the RBSE Class 10 Compartment Exams 2020 were held under strict supervision, following all the precautionary measures.

This year, 47,827 male students and 39,726 were female students registered to appear for BSER Secondary Class compartment Results 2020, out of which 41,702 male students and 35,584 female students appeared for the exam.

While 25,817 male students successfully passed the exam, the percentage of girls were much higher as 23,238 female students cleared the RBSE Class 10 Supplementary Exam 2020.

RBSE 10th Supply Result 2020: How to check

Follow these steps to check the RBSE 10th Supply Result 2020 on the official website of the Rajasthan Board.

Step 1: Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on link for Class 10 Supplementary Result 2020

Step 3: On the new page, login using your exam roll number

Step 4: Verify and submit it on the website

Step 5: Your RBSE 10th Supply Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the RBSE Class 10 Supplementary scorecard and take printout for future reference

For direct access to RBSE Class 10 Supplementary Results 2020, click on the link here

It is to be noted that the Rajasthan Board has announced the Class 10 Supplementary Results 2020 days after declaring the results for Class 12 Compartment Results 2020. All the students are requested to check their marks and verify them. In case of any doubts, the issues can be raised with the board for re-evaluation.