RBSE Class 12 Admit Card 2020: Rajasthan Board releases Hall Ticket at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The RBSE Class 12 Examinations 2020 are scheduled to begin from March 6 and will end on April 3.

Trending Desk

February 24, 2020, 1:23 PM IST
Representative Image (PTI)

Rajasthan: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the admit card for class 12 board examinations. The RBSE Class 12 Admit Card has been released on the official website of the board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in (http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/). All the candidates who are appearing for Rajasthan Board Class 12 Exams will receive the admit card from their schools.

The RBSE Class 12 Examinations 2020 are scheduled to begin from March 6 and will end on April 3. This year, 11,79,830 candidates have registered for Class 12 Board Exam in schools affiliated to the RBSE. The RBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2020 will be conducted at 5674 centres in the state.

The students are required to carry their admit cards to the examination centre else they will be denied entry. They are also advised to report to their examination centre before time to avoid any last minute hassles. Students should also verify all the information printed on the admit card.

RBSE Class 12 Admit Card 2020: How to download it online

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Admit Card 12th Sr. Sec Exam.2020’ link

Step 3: Sign-in using the School login ID and password

Step 4: The RBSE Class 12 Admit Card will appear on screen

Step 5: The schools will download all the admit cards and hand it over to the students

The schools can also download the RBSE Admit Card for Class 12 from the direct link http://www.bserexam.com/MainExam/mainpage.php. The RBSE class 10 board exams will begin on March 12 and the board will soon release the admit card.

