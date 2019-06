RBSE 8th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Class 8 Results Declared at rajresults.nic.in; How to Check

Read More

The RBSE class 8 result 2019 for this academic year has been released today (June 7) by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education . The Rajasthan Board Result has been released on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in . The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education conducted the class 8 examination from March 14-29. Students can check their class 8 result on these websites as well - examresults.net rajasthan.indiaresults.com and results.gov.in Approximately, 11.5 lakh students appeared for the examination this year. Students are advised to keep their admit card and hall ticket number handy in order to access their result hassle-free. The Education Minister of Rajasthan, Govind Singh Dotasra took to his official Twitter to announce the date and time of RBSE 8th result 2019.