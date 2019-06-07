LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
RBSE 8th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Class 8 Results Declared at rajresults.nic.in; How to Check

News18.com | June 7, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
Event Highlights

RBSE 8th Result 2019 LIVE updates | The RBSE class 8 result 2019 for this academic year has been released today (June 7) by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. The Rajasthan Board Result has been released on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education conducted the class 8 examination from March 14-29. Students can check their class 8 result on these websites as well - examresults.net, rajasthan.indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

Approximately, 11.5 lakh students appeared for the examination this year. Students are advised to keep their admit card and hall ticket number handy in order to access their result hassle-free. The Education Minister of Rajasthan, Govind Singh Dotasra took to his official Twitter to announce the date and time of RBSE 8th result 2019.
Jun 7, 2019 4:02 pm (IST)

RBSE 8th Result 2019 Declared | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has announced the RBSE 8th Result 2019 or the Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result 2019. Students can check the RBSE 8th Result or the Rajasthan Class 8 Results on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Jun 7, 2019 4:00 pm (IST)

Students can check their marks through the official websites by entering their roll number. Students can also check their results at indiaresults.com and examresults.net. To check the result via SMS, type RESULT<space>RAJ8<space>roll number and send it to 56263, you will get your result in the form of an SMS alert.

Jun 7, 2019 3:53 pm (IST)

Students can check their marks through the official websites by entering their roll number. Students can also check their results at indiaresults.com and examresults.net. To check the result via SMS, type RESULT<space>RAJ8<space>roll number and send it to 56263, you will get your result in the form of an SMS alert.

Jun 7, 2019 3:53 pm (IST)

12.54 Lakh Await RBSE Class 8 Results | A total of 12,54,680 students who have appeared in the Class 8 examinations this year can check the resukts through the websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

Jun 7, 2019 3:42 pm (IST)

RBSE 8th Result 2019 Shortly | The RBSE 8th Result or the Rajasthan Class 8 Results will be released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in shortly.

Jun 7, 2019 3:24 pm (IST)

The basic idea of having board examinations for students in the VIII standard is to ensure that schools are preparing for their future careers well and that schools are readying students for the rigors of academic training which lies ahead.

Jun 7, 2019 3:11 pm (IST)

How to Check Rajasthan Class 8 Results via SMS | To check the result via SMS, type RESULTRAJ8roll number and send it to 56263, you will get your result in the form of an SMS alert.

Jun 7, 2019 2:58 pm (IST)

Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result 2019: Steps to check 

Step 1: Visit the official site of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education RBSE rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Look for a tab which says Result 2019, RBSE Class 8 Result 2019, Rajasthan 8th Result 2019

Step 3: Click on the tab which says Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result 2019, RBSE Result 2019

Step 4: Enter the roll number to check your Rajasthan Board Result 2019

Step 5: Your Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out for future reference

Jun 7, 2019 2:50 pm (IST)

When Was Rajasthan 8th Exam Held? | For the academic year 2018-19, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education successfully conducted the RBSE Class 8 examination. The Rajasthan board class 8 examinations were held from March 14 to March 29.

Jun 7, 2019 2:38 pm (IST)

Alternative Websites to Check RBSE 8th Result 2019 | As the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will release the RBSE 8th result 2019 or the Rajasthan Board class 8 results soon, third-party websites will also conduct the results apart from the official ones. Therefore, students can also check their RBSE 8th Results at these websites: examresults.net indiresults.com and results.gov.in.

Jun 7, 2019 2:21 pm (IST)

Role of RBSE Admit Cards | In Rajasthan, students are advised to keep their RBSE admit card and hall ticket numbers handy in order to avoid any hassle. The admit cards are important as they carry vital information such as the registration number and center name, which are required to be filled in at the time of checking RBSE 8th results.

Jun 7, 2019 2:19 pm (IST)

Keep RBSE Hall Tickets Ready | The Rajasthan Board students who had appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 8 examination can check their RBSE 8th Result as soon as it is declared and must be ready with their admit cards for quick access. 

Jun 7, 2019 2:18 pm (IST)

RBSE 8th Result 2019: Where to Check | The RBSE 8th Result or the Rajasthan Class 8 Results will be released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Jun 7, 2019 2:16 pm (IST)

RBSE 8th Result 2019 to be Declared Today | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce the RBSE 8th Result or the Rajasthan Class 8 Results today at 4pm.

(Image: News18.com)




Candidates waiting for their RBSE 8th result 2019 can check their scores online by following these steps:

Step 1- Visit the RBSE’s official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

Step 2- Click on the ‘Rajasthan Board Result 2019’ link

Step 3- On new candidate login window, enter the registration number or roll number and submit

Step 4- The RBSE 8th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5- Download Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result 2019 for future reference

In the year 2018, reportedly, class 8 result was declared on June 8. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared the RBSE Class 12th result 2019 for all three streams- arts, science, and commerce in the month of May.

