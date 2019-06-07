RBSE 8th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Class 8 Results Declared at rajresults.nic.in; How to Check

RBSE 8th Result 2019 Declared | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has announced the RBSE 8th Result 2019 or the Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result 2019. Students can check the RBSE 8th Result or the Rajasthan Class 8 Results on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
Event Highlights
- RBSE 8th Result 2019 Declared
- 12.54 Lakh Await RBSE 8th Results
- RBSE 8th Result 2019 Shortly
- Check RBSE Class 8 Results via SMS
- RBSE 8th Result: Steps to check
- When Was RBSE 8th Exam Held?
- Other Sites to Check RBSE Results
- Role of RBSE Admit Cards
- Keep RBSE Hall Tickets Ready
- RBSE 8th Result: Where to Check
- RBSE 8th Result 2019 Today
Approximately, 11.5 lakh students appeared for the examination this year. Students are advised to keep their admit card and hall ticket number handy in order to access their result hassle-free. The Education Minister of Rajasthan, Govind Singh Dotasra took to his official Twitter to announce the date and time of RBSE 8th result 2019.
Students can check their marks through the official websites by entering their roll number. Students can also check their results at indiaresults.com and examresults.net. To check the result via SMS, type RESULT<space>RAJ8<space>roll number and send it to 56263, you will get your result in the form of an SMS alert.
Students can check their marks through the official websites by entering their roll number. Students can also check their results at indiaresults.com and examresults.net. To check the result via SMS, type RESULT<space>RAJ8<space>roll number and send it to 56263, you will get your result in the form of an SMS alert.
RBSE 8th Result 2019 Shortly | The RBSE 8th Result or the Rajasthan Class 8 Results will be released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in shortly.
Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result 2019: Steps to check
Step 1: Visit the official site of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education RBSE rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Look for a tab which says Result 2019, RBSE Class 8 Result 2019, Rajasthan 8th Result 2019
Step 3: Click on the tab which says Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result 2019, RBSE Result 2019
Step 4: Enter the roll number to check your Rajasthan Board Result 2019
Step 5: Your Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download and take a print out for future reference
Alternative Websites to Check RBSE 8th Result 2019 | As the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will release the RBSE 8th result 2019 or the Rajasthan Board class 8 results soon, third-party websites will also conduct the results apart from the official ones. Therefore, students can also check their RBSE 8th Results at these websites: examresults.net indiresults.com and results.gov.in.
Role of RBSE Admit Cards | In Rajasthan, students are advised to keep their RBSE admit card and hall ticket numbers handy in order to avoid any hassle. The admit cards are important as they carry vital information such as the registration number and center name, which are required to be filled in at the time of checking RBSE 8th results.
RBSE 8th Result 2019: Where to Check | The RBSE 8th Result or the Rajasthan Class 8 Results will be released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Candidates waiting for their RBSE 8th result 2019 can check their scores online by following these steps:
Step 1- Visit the RBSE’s official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in
Step 2- Click on the ‘Rajasthan Board Result 2019’ link
Step 3- On new candidate login window, enter the registration number or roll number and submit
Step 4- The RBSE 8th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5- Download Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result 2019 for future reference
In the year 2018, reportedly, class 8 result was declared on June 8. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared the RBSE Class 12th result 2019 for all three streams- arts, science, and commerce in the month of May.
-
06 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup AUS vs WI 288/1049.0 overs 273/950.0 oversAustralia beat West Indies by 15 runs
-
05 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup BAN vs NZ 244/1049.2 overs 248/847.1 oversNew Zealand beat Bangladesh by 2 wickets
-
05 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup SA vs IND 227/950.0 overs 230/447.3 oversIndia beat South Africa by 6 wickets
-
04 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup SL vs AFG 201/1036.5 overs 152/1032.4 oversSri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 34 runs (D/L method)
-
03 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup PAK vs ENG 348/850.0 overs 334/950.0 oversPakistan beat England by 14 runs