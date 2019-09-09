RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2019 Released. Check Your Score at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2019 | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced Rajasthan 10th Supplementary Result 2019, Rajasthan 12th Supplementary Result 2019 on Monday, September 9.

The Rajasthan Board Class 10th Supplementary Result 2019, Rajasthan Board Class 12th Supplementary Result 2019 was declared by the RBSE Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

Students who had appeared for the Rajasthan Board supplementary examination for class 10 and class 12 can check their score from the official website. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education conducted the RBSE Class 10 Supplementary examination 2019 RBSE Class 12 Supplementary examination 2019 between July to August.

According to The Indian Express, total 2, 60,582 students had registered for class 12 Science exam out of which 2,57,719 cleared the examination. Under commerce stream, a total of 42,140 students had registered for the examination out of which 41,651 appeared. A total of 91.46% students cleared the exam. RBSE Supplementary Board Result 2019: Know how to check class 10th, 12th supplementary result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the notification for ‘Rajasthan Supplementary Result 2019 2019’ and click on it

Step 3: It will take you to a new window

Step 4: Enter roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Download Rajasthan 10th Supplementary Result 2019, Rajasthan 12th Supplementary Result 2019 and take a print out for further reference.

