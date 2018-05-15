GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

RBSE Result 2018 Coming on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: How to Check Rajasthan Result 2018 via SMS

The RBSE Result 2018 or Rajasthan Board Result 2018 will be published on the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 12:29 PM IST
Image for representation.(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education RBSE Board in all likely hood will put out the RBSE Result 2018, Rajasthan Result 2018 or Rajasthan Board Result 2018 tomorrow on May 16. The RBSE Result 2018 or Rajasthan Board Result 2018 will be published on the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan  BSER, also known as, Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education RBSE conducted the Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam 2018, RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts exam 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science exam 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Commerce exam 2018 from 8 March to 2 April.  Students can check their RBSE Rajasthan Class 12 Board Result 2018, RBSE  Result 2018, Rajasthan Board  Result 2018 on these websites as well examresults.net/rajasthanindiaresults.in

 

Students also can check their Rajasthan Board Class 12 results 2018,  RBSE Result 2018 or BSER Results 2018 via SMS

GET YOUR Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Result 2018 ON SMS
SMS - RESULT<space>RAJ12A<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

GET YOUR Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science Result ON SMS
SMS - RESULT<space>RAJ12S<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

GET YOUR Rajasthan Board Class 12 Commerce Result 2018 ON SMS
SMS - RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

 

| Edited by: Puja Menon
