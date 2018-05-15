English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RBSE Result 2018 Coming on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: How to Check Rajasthan Result 2018 via SMS
The RBSE Result 2018 or Rajasthan Board Result 2018 will be published on the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Image for representation.(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education RBSE Board in all likely hood will put out the RBSE Result 2018, Rajasthan Result 2018 or Rajasthan Board Result 2018 tomorrow on May 16. The RBSE Result 2018 or Rajasthan Board Result 2018 will be published on the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan BSER, also known as, Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education RBSE conducted the Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam 2018, RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts exam 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science exam 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Commerce exam 2018 from 8 March to 2 April. Students can check their RBSE Rajasthan Class 12 Board Result 2018, RBSE Result 2018, Rajasthan Board Result 2018 on these websites as well examresults.net/rajasthan, indiaresults.in
Students also can check their Rajasthan Board Class 12 results 2018, RBSE Result 2018 or BSER Results 2018 via SMS
GET YOUR Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Result 2018 ON SMS
SMS - RESULT<space>RAJ12A<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
GET YOUR Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science Result ON SMS
SMS - RESULT<space>RAJ12S<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
GET YOUR Rajasthan Board Class 12 Commerce Result 2018 ON SMS
SMS - RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
Edited by: Puja Menon
