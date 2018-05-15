English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RBSE Result 2018: Rajasthan Result for Class 12 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: When and How to Check
The RBSE Result 2018, Rajasthan Board Result 2018 for Class 12 will be published by the RBSE Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
The RBSE Result 2018, Rajasthan Result 2018 or Rajasthan Board Result 2018 will be released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education RBSE Board on May 16. The RBSE Result 2018 or Rajasthan Board Result 2018 will be published by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The RBSE Result 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results 2018 will be published by the BSER Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan BSER, also known as, Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education RBSE conducted the Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam 2018, RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts exam 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science exam 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Commerce exam 2018 from 8 March to 2 April. Students can check their RBSE Rajasthan Class 12 Board Result 2018, RBSE Result 2018, Rajasthan Board Result 2018 on these websites as well examresults.net/rajasthan, indiaresults.in
How to check the RBSE Result 2018, Rajasthan Result 2018:
Step 1: Click on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says Rajasthan Board Class 12 results 2018, RBSE Class 12 result 2018
Ste 3: Click on the link which says Rajasthan Results 2018, RBSE Results 2018
Step 4: Click on Submit
Step 5: Download the Rajasthan Board Result 2018 and take a printout for future reference
Students also can check their Rajasthan Board Class 12 results 2018, RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2018 or BSER Results 2018 via SMS
GET YOUR RAJASTHAN BOARD CLASS 12 ARTS RESULT 2018 ON SMS
SMS - RESULT<space>RAJ12A<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
GET YOUR RAJASTHAN BOARD CLASS 12 SCIENCE RESULT 2018 ON SMS
SMS - RESULT<space>RAJ12S<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
GET YOUR RAJASTHAN CLASS 12 COMMERCE RESULT 2018 ON SMS
SMS - RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
