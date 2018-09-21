English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RBSE Supplementary Result 2018 out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Class 10th Supply Result Awaited
Candidates who had appeared for the RBSE Secondary or Class 10th Supplementary Exams 2018 must keep a close tab on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to check their result once its released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.
(Image: News18.com)
RBSE Supplementary Result 2018 has been released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on its official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE has released the supplementary exam results for Class 12th i.e. Senior Secondary, along with the Supply Result for V Upadhyay and Praveshika Exams 2018. The results of RBSE Class 10th Supplementary Exam 2018 are still awaited.
Candidates who had appeared for these exams can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to check RBSE Supplementary Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on the Supplementary Result 2018 you wish to check viz:
Suppl.Result Sr.Secondry 2018
Suppl.Result V.Upadhyay 2018
Suppl.Result Praveshika 2018.
Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number and click on Submit
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/suppsrs/roll_input.htm
Photogallery
