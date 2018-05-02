English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RCB Recruitment 2018: 27 Technical & Administrative Posts, Apply Before May 17
Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB), Faridabad, aims to hire candidates on contractual basis.
RCB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 27 Technical & Administrative Posts in Advanced Technology Platform Centre and Bio-incubator has begun on the official website of Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB), Faridabad - rcb.res.in.
RCB aims to hire candidates on contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 17th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.rcb.res.in/
Step 2 – Click on 'Recruitment for Administrative and Technical Positions' under Announcements on the home page
Step 3 – Click on 'Online Application Form'
Step 4 – Select the respective post
Step 5 – Register yourself
Step 6 – 'Login' with your registration credentials
Step 8 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page for future reference
Direct Link:
http://jobportal1.rcb.res.in/index.php?q=login
Application Fee:
The applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs 500.
Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 27
Advanced Technology Platform Centre: 26
Senior Finance and Business Manager (SFBM) - 1
Technology Manager (TM) - 2
Administrative Officer (AO) - 1
Application Scientist (AS) - 5
Senior Technical Officer (STO) - 8
Technical Officer (TO) - 7
Mechanical / Electronics Engineer (ME/EE) - 1
Executive Assistant (EA) - 1
Bio-Incubator: 1
Business Development Manager (BDM) - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Senior Finance and Business Manager (SFBM) – The applicant must be 1st class Graduate with Post Graduate degree in finance/ MBA with specialization in Finance.
Technology Manager (TM) - The applicant must be PhD in Life Sciences/ 1st class Post Graduate degree in Life Sciences.
Administrative Officer (AO) - The applicant must possess 1st class Graduate with Post Graduate degree in Finance / Management / HR.
Application Scientist (AS) - The applicant must possess be 1st class Post Graduate degree in Life Sciences.
Senior Technical Officer (STO) - The applicant must possess 1st class Post Graduate degree degree in Life Sciences/ B.Tech in Biotechnology/Biomedical Engineering.
Technical Officer (TO) - The applicant must possess 1st class Graduate in Life Sciences.
Mechanical / Electronics Engineer (ME/EE) - The applicant must possess 1st class engineering Graduate in Mechanical, Electronics or Instrumentation engineering.
Executive Assistant (EA) - The applicant must be Graduate in science or commerce, with knowledge of computer applications.
Business Development Manager (BDM) - The applicant must be 1st class Science Graduate with Post Graduate degree in Life Science, or an MBA.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://rcb.res.in/upload/2018/Bio-incubator_ATPC_positions_Ad_01052018.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 30 to 50 years.
Pay Scale:
Senior Finance and Business Manager (SFBM) - Rs 150,000 per month
Technology Manager (TM) - Rs 100,000 per month
Administrative Officer (AO) - Rs 75,000 per month
Application Scientist (AS) - Rs 75,000 per month
Senior Technical Officer (STO) - Rs 75,000 per month
Technical Officer (TO) – Rs 60,000 per month
Mechanical / Electronics Engineer (ME/EE) – Rs 60,000 per month
Executive Assistant (EA) - Rs 40,000 per month
Business Development Manager (BDM) – Rs 75,000 per month
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.
