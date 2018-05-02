RCB Recruitment 2018: 27 Technical & Administrative Posts, Apply Before May 17

RCB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 27 Technical & Administrative Posts in Advanced Technology Platform Centre and Bio-incubator has begun on the official website of Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB), Faridabad - rcb.res.in.RCB aims to hire candidates on contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 17th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.rcb.res.in/Step 2 – Click on 'Recruitment for Administrative and Technical Positions' under Announcements on the home pageStep 3 – Click on 'Online Application Form'Step 4 – Select the respective postStep 5 – Register yourselfStep 6 – 'Login' with your registration credentialsStep 8 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application processStep 9 – Download the confirmation page for future referencehttp://jobportal1.rcb.res.in/index.php?q=loginThe applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs 500.Total Posts: 27Advanced Technology Platform Centre: 26Senior Finance and Business Manager (SFBM) - 1Technology Manager (TM) - 2Administrative Officer (AO) - 1Application Scientist (AS) - 5Senior Technical Officer (STO) - 8Technical Officer (TO) - 7Mechanical / Electronics Engineer (ME/EE) - 1Executive Assistant (EA) - 1Bio-Incubator: 1Business Development Manager (BDM) - 1Senior Finance and Business Manager (SFBM) – The applicant must be 1st class Graduate with Post Graduate degree in finance/ MBA with specialization in Finance.Technology Manager (TM) - The applicant must be PhD in Life Sciences/ 1st class Post Graduate degree in Life Sciences.Administrative Officer (AO) - The applicant must possess 1st class Graduate with Post Graduate degree in Finance / Management / HR.Application Scientist (AS) - The applicant must possess be 1st class Post Graduate degree in Life Sciences.Senior Technical Officer (STO) - The applicant must possess 1st class Post Graduate degree degree in Life Sciences/ B.Tech in Biotechnology/Biomedical Engineering.Technical Officer (TO) - The applicant must possess 1st class Graduate in Life Sciences.Mechanical / Electronics Engineer (ME/EE) - The applicant must possess 1st class engineering Graduate in Mechanical, Electronics or Instrumentation engineering.Executive Assistant (EA) - The applicant must be Graduate in science or commerce, with knowledge of computer applications.Business Development Manager (BDM) - The applicant must be 1st class Science Graduate with Post Graduate degree in Life Science, or an MBA.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:http://rcb.res.in/upload/2018/Bio-incubator_ATPC_positions_Ad_01052018.pdfThe applicants must fall in the age bracket of 30 to 50 years.Senior Finance and Business Manager (SFBM) - Rs 150,000 per monthTechnology Manager (TM) - Rs 100,000 per monthAdministrative Officer (AO) - Rs 75,000 per monthApplication Scientist (AS) - Rs 75,000 per monthSenior Technical Officer (STO) - Rs 75,000 per monthTechnical Officer (TO) – Rs 60,000 per monthMechanical / Electronics Engineer (ME/EE) – Rs 60,000 per monthExecutive Assistant (EA) - Rs 40,000 per monthBusiness Development Manager (BDM) – Rs 75,000 per monthThe shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.