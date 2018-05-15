English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RCF Limited Recruitment 2018 via GATE: 35 Management Trainee Posts, Apply before 12th June 2018
RCF Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 25 vacancies for the post of Management Trainee (Chemical) has begun on the official website of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF) - rcfltd.com. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 12th June 2018, 5:00 PM.
RCF Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 25 vacancies for the post of Management Trainee (Chemical) has begun on the official website of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF) - rcfltd.com. RCF Limited aims to shortlist candidates on the basis of their GATE Score in Chemical discipline. 10 posts for Management Trainee (Marketing) are also vacant at RCF. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 12th June 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply RCF Limited Recruitment 2018 for of Management Trainee?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.rcfltd.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ under HR
Step 3 – Click on the link that reads ‘Recruitment of Management Trainee – Chemical – 2018’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’
Step 5 – Select the position from the drop down
Step 6 – Fill the application form and submit
Step 7 – Then click on ‘Payment’ tab and select the position
Step 8 – Pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the conffirmation page and take a print out or future reference
Direct Link - http://www.rcfltd.com/index.php/en/hr/recruitment/8120-recruitment-of-management-trainee-chemical-2018
Applcation Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.700
SC/ ST Category – NIL
RCF Limited Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Management Trainee (Chemical) – 25
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess 4 years fulltime BE/ B Tech/ BSC Engineering (Engineering Graduate) degree in Chemical discipline from a University recognized by University Grants Commission (UGC)/ Government recognized Institute with at least 55 % marks.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://203.199.79.251:3053/Uploads/DETAILED_ADVT_MT_CHEMICAL.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 28 years as on 1st April 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.30,000 per month.
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of GATE-2018 score in Chemical Discipline and an Interview.
