RCF Limited Recruitment 2018 via GATE: 35 Management Trainee Posts, Apply before 12th June 2018

RCF Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 25 vacancies for the post of Management Trainee (Chemical) has begun on the official website of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF) - rcfltd.com. RCF Limited aims to shortlist candidates on the basis of their GATE Score in Chemical discipline. 10 posts for Management Trainee (Marketing) are also vacant at RCF. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 12th June 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.rcfltd.com Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ under HRStep 3 – Click on the link that reads ‘Recruitment of Management Trainee – Chemical – 2018’Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’Step 5 – Select the position from the drop downStep 6 – Fill the application form and submitStep 7 – Then click on ‘Payment’ tab and select the positionStep 8 – Pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 9 – Download the conffirmation page and take a print out or future referenceApplcation Fee:Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.700SC/ ST Category – NILRCF Limited Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Management Trainee (Chemical) – 25The applicant must possess 4 years fulltime BE/ B Tech/ BSC Engineering (Engineering Graduate) degree in Chemical discipline from a University recognized by University Grants Commission (UGC)/ Government recognized Institute with at least 55 % marks.Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:http://203.199.79.251:3053/Uploads/DETAILED_ADVT_MT_CHEMICAL.pdfThe applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 28 years as on 1st April 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.30,000 per month.The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of GATE-2018 score in Chemical Discipline and an Interview.