RCUES Hyderabad Recruitment 2018: 221 Medical Posts, Apply Before August 11

RCUES Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 221 vacancies for the post of State Nodal Officer, Veterinary Doctor and Para-Medical Assistant for a period of 11 months on outsourcing basis in the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of Telangana has begun on the official website of Regional Centre for Urban and Environmental Studies (RCUES), Hyderabad - onlinercues.in Candidates desirous of applying for more than one post need to fill separate application forms for each post. Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before August 11, 2018 by following the instructions given below.Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://onlinercues.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Application form’ on the home pageStep 3 – Register yourself firstStep 4 – Accept the terms and condition and click on ProceedStep 5 – Fill the form with required details and click on RegistrationStep 6 – Pay online fee and complete the registration processStep 7 – Login Id will generateStep 8 – Login with required credentialsStep 6 – Fill the application formStep 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceAll Categories – Rs.500RCUES Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 221State Nodal Officer – 1Veterinary Doctor – 74Para-Medical Assistant - 146State Nodal Officer – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science with minimum ten years’ of experience as a practitioner.Veterinary Doctor – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Sciences from a recognized University.Para-Medical Assistant - The applicant must possess Diploma or Vocational certificate in Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Sciences from a recognized Institute.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying.State Nodal Officer – There is no age limit for this post.Veterinary Doctor – The age of the applicant should not be more than 60 years as on the date of notification.Para-Medical Assistant – The age of the applicant should not be more than 40 years as on the date of notification.State Nodal Officer – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.50,000.Veterinary Doctor – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.30,000.Para-Medical Assistant – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,000.Selection Process:State Nodal Officer – The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.Veterinary Doctor/ Para-Medical Assistant – The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Examination or Interview depending on the number of application received.