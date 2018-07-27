English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RCUES Hyderabad Recruitment 2018: 221 Medical Posts, Apply Before August 11
Candidates desirous of applying for more than one post need to fill separate application forms for each post. Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before August 11, 2018.
(Photo: Screen grab from the website of Regional Centre for Urban and Environmental Studies, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, OU Campus, Hyderabad)
RCUES Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 221 vacancies for the post of State Nodal Officer, Veterinary Doctor and Para-Medical Assistant for a period of 11 months on outsourcing basis in the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of Telangana has begun on the official website of Regional Centre for Urban and Environmental Studies (RCUES), Hyderabad - onlinercues.in.
Candidates desirous of applying for more than one post need to fill separate application forms for each post. Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before August 11, 2018 by following the instructions given below.
How to apply for RCUES Recruitment 2018 for Medical Posts:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://onlinercues.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Application form’ on the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Accept the terms and condition and click on Proceed
Step 5 – Fill the form with required details and click on Registration
Step 6 – Pay online fee and complete the registration process
Step 7 – Login Id will generate
Step 8 – Login with required credentials
Step 6 – Fill the application form
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link for Registration - http://onlinercues.in/Main/CreateLogin
Direct Link for Login - http://onlinercues.in/Main/Login
Application Fee:
All Categories – Rs.500
RCUES Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 221
State Nodal Officer – 1
Veterinary Doctor – 74
Para-Medical Assistant - 146
Eligibility Criteria:
State Nodal Officer – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science with minimum ten years’ of experience as a practitioner.
Veterinary Doctor – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Sciences from a recognized University.
Para-Medical Assistant - The applicant must possess Diploma or Vocational certificate in Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Sciences from a recognized Institute.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying.
Official Advertisement:
http://onlinercues.in/Pdf/Notification.pdf
Age Limit:
State Nodal Officer – There is no age limit for this post.
Veterinary Doctor – The age of the applicant should not be more than 60 years as on the date of notification.
Para-Medical Assistant – The age of the applicant should not be more than 40 years as on the date of notification.
Pay Scale:
State Nodal Officer – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.50,000.
Veterinary Doctor – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.30,000.
Para-Medical Assistant – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,000.
Selection Process:
State Nodal Officer – The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
Veterinary Doctor/ Para-Medical Assistant – The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Examination or Interview depending on the number of application received.
-
