Re-evaluation Scam Busted at Tamil Nadu's Anna University, Three Suspended
In its FIR, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption said the accused professors took Rs 10,000 from each student to forge their answer scripts and ensure they pass during the re-evaluation.
Anna University.
Chennai: Former Anna University controller of examinations CV Uma and two others were suspended on Friday, a day after Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) unearthed a re-evaluation scam.
In its FIR, the DVAC said Uma, who was working as an information technology professor, and nine other teachers took Rs 10,000 from each student to forge their answer scripts and ensure they pass during the re-evaluation.
Of the 3.02 lakh students who had applied for re-evaluation in 2017, marks of 90,000 were changed, which helped 73,000 candidates pass the exams.
Claiming that the “malpractices” took place outside the university campus, vice-chancellor MK Surappa said, “Evidence is being collected. I have suspended Uma and two more professors, including the Dean. We are yet to ascertain the involvement of former students. It is a complicated web which is against the norms and ethics of this profession. We are taking all measures to ensure that this comes to an end. We have formed a committee to look into this and it will submit a report soon.”
This is not the first time the university has attracted attention for such incidents. In 2012, two professors confessed that they awarded higher marks to certain students during re-evaluation due to pressure from top officials. Though the two were suspended initially, no further action was taken against them as there was no concrete evidence.
