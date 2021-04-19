Re-run 2020: Many Top IPS Officers and Staff Test Covid Positive Madhya Pradesh

In an alarming re-run of last year’s Covid-19 outbreak among the police cadre in Bhopal, several senior officers as well as other staff have been hit with the virus this time also.

By around same time last year, over 50 policemen and senior officers had contracted the infection in Bhopal.

This year senior officers including ADG A Sai Manohar, Director (Prosecution) Anvesh Manglam, Police Housing Corporation MD Upendra Jain, DG (EoW) Ajay Sharma and Shailesh Singh, Special DG (Fire) have contracted infection.

The police headquarters which reported large numbers of infection cases last year is again affected by the virus onslaught as administration wing’s IG Vivek Sharma, IPS officer Navnit Bhasin, Planning section’s Nishchal Jhariya, SAF IG Rashmi Agrawal and others have reported infection.

This is despite the fact that PHQ is offering entry to staffers after thermal scanning and other safety measures are being taken.

The Lokayukta headquarters in Bhopal has been closed till further orders while EoW headquarters is badly affected due to officers getting knocked down by the virus even as the office is already facing dearth of officers.

EoW officers including DG Ajay Sharma, ADG Md Awsar and SP Rajesh Mishra have contracted infection. Besides, Traffic (SP) Sandip Dixit too has tested positive for the virus.

As of now, 300 policemen engaged in field duty have tested positive while four of the police staffers have died due to the infection.

In the wake of the Covid-19 onslaught, PHQ has issued some guidelines including arrangement of glass and mic so that complainant and police station staff remain safe from the infection. Those entering police stations are required to use wash basins and sanitisers being arranged at the entrances of the police stations.

For field staffers, the face shield has been made mandatory and special caution has been ordered during checking drives.

CM seeks Army hospitals for Covid19 care

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for providing services of Army hospitals in the Covid-19 care. Chouhan is set to speak to the senior officers in Madhya Pradesh on the issue after positive response from the PM and the Defence Minister.

