Reach 3.5 Hrs Early, Carry 1 Cabin Luggage: After IndiGo, Air India Issues Advisory Amid Delhi T3 Chaos

Hours after IndiGo issued advisory for passengers to bring down congestion at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, Air India also released a similar travel advisory for people flying out of the national capital. Air India urged passengers to arrive at least 3.5 hours for domestic and 4 hours for international before their flight time and carry only 1 piece of cabin luggage for a seamless security check.

“Airports in Delhi are experiencing heavier than usual footfall, resulting in longer boarding and check-in times. Passengers are requested to arrive at least 3.5 hours for domestic and 4 hours for international before their flight time and carry only 1 piece of cabin luggage for a seamless security check. We request our passengers to complete web check-in for faster movement at the airport,” read the travel advisory for Delhi airport by Air India.

The advisory comes in the wake of major congestion at the Delhi airport that the passengers have been complaining about, highlighting long waiting hours at the airport with some even shared pictures of the crowd at the airport on social media.

The authorities on Monday put in place an action plan whereby flights during morning peak hours will be reduced and efforts will also be made to move some flights from Terminal 3.

The action plan followed civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inspecting the arrangements at Terminal 3 (T3) to deal with the congestion.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has written a letter to all airlines regarding congestion at airports and requested them to place real time data on their social media feeds regarding waiting time at respective airports’ entry gates. The ministry also advised airlines to deploy sufficient manpower at all check-in/baggage drop counters well in advance to ensure de-congestion and smooth flow of passengers at airports.

The ministry said it has come to the notice that the airline check-in counters at certain airports are found unmanned or inadequately manned during early morning hours leading to congestion at the airports, thereby causing inconvenience to the passengers.

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture has summoned the CEO of Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) and others on December 15 in connection with passengers facing crowding at the airport. This came as passengers have been complaining about long waiting hours at the airport and some also shared pictures of the crowd at the airport on social media over the past few days.

