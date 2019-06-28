'Reach Office by 9am or Face Pay Cut': Adityanath's Latest Diktat Leaves UP Bureaucrats Distressed

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cracked the whip on government officials asking them to reach their offices by 9 am. The Chief Minister's office has made it clear that officers who are late would face action including pay cut.

Besides punctuality, the Chief Minister, in his order, has directed all District Magistrates and Police chiefs to meet the public from 9 am to 11 am.

“The state officers, including DMs and SPs, should reach their offices at any cost by 9am. The officers should follow the orders with immediate effect and any violation will attract severe punishment,” the UP CMO tweeted on Thursday.

The latest diktat has left bureaucrats distressed as they feel the chief minister should also fix a time for them to go home.

A letter in this regard has been sent to all units of the UP police by ADG (establishment) Piyush Anand. He has also asked for a list of non-performing and corrupt police officers by June 30. The policemen who have crossed the age of 50 on or before March 31, 2019 will qualify for a screening.

The police chiefs in the districts are particularly distressed with the order.

"As Superintendent of Police, I am expected to be available till the wee hours of the morning. For instance, there was an accident in my district and I was on duty till 4am. How can I be expected to be back in office at 9 am then? In the districts, we are on duty almost 24x7,” a police chief in Western UP said.

The order comes in the wake of complaints that District Magistrates and Police chiefs were not available for the common man.

Last year, the Adityanath government had issued the same order and taken disciplinary action against the violators. Several officials announced voluntary retirement and police officers above the age of 50 years were sacked due to inefficiency.

Earlier, during a review meeting of the Home department, Adityanath had expressed anger over corruption in the police department and indiscipline among cops. He had said that the government “doesn’t need police officers who are not honest towards the system.”

A Principal Secretary rank officer said that the Chief Minister's meetings often extend till late in the night, thus, officials reach home at 11 pm. “Should we be expected to return to office at 9 am the following morning,” he asked.

Meanwhile, an Additional Chief Secretary rank officer said, "More than me, it is my staff that is upset with this order. If I have to reach office by 9 am, my driver will have to leave home at 7.30 am, so that he can reach my house in time. The similar is the case with the other staff that stays back in the office till I leave. There should be some flexibility."

While another officer said that in order to fairly implement the order, the government should also “ensure that there are no pending files and work is done on time.” “What is the use of sitting in office and doing no work," he asked.