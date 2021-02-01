Read This to Know the Bank Holidays in the Month of February

In the month of February, banks will not be open on several regional holidays depending on the state where the bank is located. In Sikkim, a festival named Sonam Losar will be celebrated on February 12, therefore the banks in the state will remain closed on this day. In the state of Manipur, a festival named Lui-Ngai-Ni will be celebrated on February 15 so it will be a holiday for the banks located in the state. Next holiday is Basant Panchami that will be celebrated on February 16. It will be celebrated in the states of Punjab,Haryana, Tripura, West Bengal and Orissa. As a result, banks in these states will not be functional on February 16.

In the state of Maharashtra, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti will be celebrated on February 19 so the banks in the state will remain closed on that day.

On February 20, two of the states have state holidays. Mizoram will observe Mizoram State Day while Arunachal Pradesh will observe Arunachal Statehood Day. Therefore both these banking services will not be available on February 20 in both these states.

On the occasion of Hazrat Ali's birthday, banks in the state of Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on February 26.

Banks are closed on all Sundays and every second and fourth Saturday of the month. Before the Reserve Bank of India issued the new guidelines, banks used to remain open on Saturdays for half the day. In 2015, RBI said that all the private and Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) banks will stay shut on the second and fourth Saturday.

All the banks are closed on the days of the national holidays, namely Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15) and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2). Apart from these holidays, there are several state holidays. It depends on the state where the bank is located whether or not these state holidays will also be bank holidays.