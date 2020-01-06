Reading of Preamble to Constitution to be Made Part of School Assembly in Kerala, Says CM Vijayan
He also said 50 per cent reservation for women representatives in college union elections was also under consideration.
File photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Kozhikode: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the state government will take steps to make reading of the preamble to the Constitution as part of school and college morning assembly.
The decision has come as a response to the demand by college union leaders to ensure that constitution studies be made an inevitable part of the curriculum at a time when the constitution and its values are under attack, he said.
"To create social awareness regarding the importance of protecting the constitution, the state government will take necessary steps to ensure that preamble of the constitution is read out during school college assembly," Vijayan said at the 'Chief Minister's student leaders' conclave here.
He also said 50 per cent reservation for women representatives in college union elections was also under consideration. Sex education will be made part of the education curriculum, Vijayan said.
The state is also planning to keep open University libraries 24/7 for students without any restriction for girls," he added.
