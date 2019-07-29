Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ready for CBI Probe, Says Yogi Govt Day After Accident Critically Injures Unnao Rape Survivor, Kills Her Aunts

The woman and her family met with an accident on Sunday after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck. While two of her aunts succumbed to their injuries, her lawyer, who was driving the car, was grievously injured.

News18.com

Updated:July 29, 2019, 10:57 AM IST
Ready for CBI Probe, Says Yogi Govt Day After Accident Critically Injures Unnao Rape Survivor, Kills Her Aunts
The damaged car in which the Unnao rape survivor was travelling along with her mother and lawyer (Image tweeted by ANI)
Lucknow: A day after a ghastly accident in Rae Bareli critically injured the Unnao rape survivor and killed two of her aunts, the Yogi Adityanath government has said that it is ready to recommend a CBI probe into it if the family of the victim wants.

The woman and her family met with an accident on Sunday after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck. While two of her aunts succumbed to their injuries, her lawyer, who was driving the car, was grievously injured. Last year, the woman accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her.

The survivor and her lawyer Mahendra Singh have reportedly been on life support system since the Sunday accident.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police O.P. Singh said, "The rape survivor had been given three personal security guards but the survivor told the security personnel to stay back since there was no room in the car."

He said that prima facie it seemed to be a case of accident since the truck was coming at a high speed. He said that eye witness accounts had also been recorded.

Meanwhile, it has been found that the registration plate of the truck had been painted black which indicates a larger conspiracy in the matter.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and the Congress have sought the Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the incident.

Akhilesh Yadav said that the rape survivor had been provided security but not a single security personnel were present with her at the time of the accident. A CBI inquiry was needed to probe whether it was a conspiracy to eliminate the family or just an accident, he said.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
