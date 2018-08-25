English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ready for Talks But Our Prime Minister Won't be Held Hostage to Terrorism, Says MJ Akbar
The minister of state for external affairs said talks with Pakistan were possible when there was peace.
File photo of Union minister MJ Akbar (Getty Images)
Loading...
Panaji: Minister of state for external affairs MJ Akbar on Saturday said India was ready to talk to “all prime ministers” but asserted the country’s prime minister could not be held hostage to terrorism.
He said talks with Pakistan were possible when there was peace. “Our prime minister will never be held hostage to terrorism,” Akbar said during a talk on ‘India's Foreign Policy for 21st Century’ at Mapusa near here.
Pakistan should learn from its "great friend" China, with whom India has not "exchanged a single bullet" in many years despite having differences, the minister added.
"Yes, we have differences with China, but our differences with China must not become disputes and disputes must not become confrontations and confrontations must not become conflicts," the minister said. "It is some achievement that during perhaps years not a single bullet has been exchanged with China," he said.
"Those who wonder why our relationship with our western neighbour, Pakistan, does not improve....Pakistan is China's great friend. Pakistan should learn from China. If not a single bullet was exchanged (with Pakistan), then we would talk. I had said 'Aman ki bat hogi jab aman hoga' (there will be talk of peace when there is peace)," Akbar added.
"Our prime minister will never be held hostage to terrorism, he will not. Let there be an end to this continuing torrent of terrorism. And yes, we are ready to talk to anyone. We are ready to talk to all prime ministers," he said.
Also Watch
He said talks with Pakistan were possible when there was peace. “Our prime minister will never be held hostage to terrorism,” Akbar said during a talk on ‘India's Foreign Policy for 21st Century’ at Mapusa near here.
Pakistan should learn from its "great friend" China, with whom India has not "exchanged a single bullet" in many years despite having differences, the minister added.
"Yes, we have differences with China, but our differences with China must not become disputes and disputes must not become confrontations and confrontations must not become conflicts," the minister said. "It is some achievement that during perhaps years not a single bullet has been exchanged with China," he said.
"Those who wonder why our relationship with our western neighbour, Pakistan, does not improve....Pakistan is China's great friend. Pakistan should learn from China. If not a single bullet was exchanged (with Pakistan), then we would talk. I had said 'Aman ki bat hogi jab aman hoga' (there will be talk of peace when there is peace)," Akbar added.
"Our prime minister will never be held hostage to terrorism, he will not. Let there be an end to this continuing torrent of terrorism. And yes, we are ready to talk to anyone. We are ready to talk to all prime ministers," he said.
Also Watch
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- NASA Probe Captures First Images of Asteroid Bennu
- Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Pose with Their ‘Beautiful Boy’ in New Photo
- Happy Onam: Celebrities Send Love, Wish 'Speedy Recovery' to Kerala; See Tweets
- Bugatti Divo Hypercar Worth Rs 40 Crore Unveiled, All 40 Units Already Sold [Video]
- Now Rate MLAs, MPs Through This Google Play Store App
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...