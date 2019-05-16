English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ready to Discuss Issue of Terrorism With India, But Delhi 'Reluctant' to Cooperate, Claims Pakistan
Pakistan wants constructive engagement with India as per the policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal told media at a weekly briefing here.
Representative image.
Loading...
Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday said it was ready to discuss the issue of terrorism with India as it claimed that New Delhi is "reluctant" to cooperate on the matter, which is also a "primary concern" for Islamabad.
Pakistan wants constructive engagement with India as per the policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal told media at a weekly briefing here.
"Pakistan is also ready to discuss terrorism which is also a primary concern for Pakistan," he said.
India has made it clear to Pakistan that terrorism and dialogue will not go hand-in-hand.
Faisal said Khan wrote to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on September 14, 2018 reiterating "our principled position of resolving all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, through peaceful dialogue".
However, India, he said, has been "reluctant to cooperate on the issue of terrorism".
His comments came ahead of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting to be held in Kyrgyzstan on May 21-22, which will be attended by External Affairs
Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
The relationship between the two neighbouring nations currently is at all-time low after a Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide bomber attacked a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 that killed 40 soldiers.
Amid mounting outrage, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting what it said was a JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.
The next day, the PAF retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was later released and handed over to India on March 1.
Pakistan wants constructive engagement with India as per the policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal told media at a weekly briefing here.
"Pakistan is also ready to discuss terrorism which is also a primary concern for Pakistan," he said.
India has made it clear to Pakistan that terrorism and dialogue will not go hand-in-hand.
Faisal said Khan wrote to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on September 14, 2018 reiterating "our principled position of resolving all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, through peaceful dialogue".
However, India, he said, has been "reluctant to cooperate on the issue of terrorism".
His comments came ahead of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting to be held in Kyrgyzstan on May 21-22, which will be attended by External Affairs
Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
The relationship between the two neighbouring nations currently is at all-time low after a Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide bomber attacked a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 that killed 40 soldiers.
Amid mounting outrage, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting what it said was a JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.
The next day, the PAF retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was later released and handed over to India on March 1.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Teased Ahead of Launch, Unveils Exhaust Sound Note
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
- Did Varys Try to Poison Daenerys Targaryen in this Scene of 'Game of Thrones'?
- Can You Spot the Snow Leopard in this Viral Photo from Himachal Pradesh?
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Gayle Embraces Yoga to 'Stay Fresh' Ahead of World Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results