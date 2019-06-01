'Ready to Face Consequences': DMK Leader T Siva Warns of Protests Over Inclusion of Hindi in Schools

DMK leader and Rajya Sabha member T Siva has warned of protests against the Centre’s three-language system under the draft New Education Policy (NEP).The NEP draft, released on Friday, states that the non-Hindi speaking states in India would include the regional language, English and Hindi. The policy has disgruntled leaders in Tamil Nadu.Expressing discontent, Siva said such a policy will not be tolerated. "We are ready to face any consequences to stop the Hindi language from being forced on the people here,” he said.“Imposing Hindi in Tamil Nadu is like throwing fire in a sulphur godown. If they insist on learning Hindi again, the students and youths will stop it at any cost. The anti-Hindi agitation from 1965 is a clear example,” he was quoted as saying by 'The Times of India'. “The embers of anti-Hindi protests carried out by the DMK are still alive in Tamil Nadu.”Siva claimed that efforts are being made to make Hindi compulsory, adding that it hasn’t been made clear if languages of others states, particularly the southern ones, will be taught in Hindi-speaking states.The DMK leader also said the party will oppose any attempts to impose Hindi.Actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan also said Hindi language should not be imposed.