Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Ready to Face Consequences': DMK Leader T Siva Warns of Protests Over Inclusion of Hindi in Schools

He alleged that efforts were being made to make Hindi compulsory, adding that it hasn’t been made clear if the languages of southern states would be taught in Hindi-speaking ones.

News18.com

Updated:June 1, 2019, 4:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Ready to Face Consequences': DMK Leader T Siva Warns of Protests Over Inclusion of Hindi in Schools
DMK leader T Siva speaking to reporters.
Loading...
New Delhi: DMK leader and Rajya Sabha member T Siva has warned of protests against the Centre’s three-language system under the draft New Education Policy (NEP).

The NEP draft, released on Friday, states that the non-Hindi speaking states in India would include the regional language, English and Hindi. The policy has disgruntled leaders in Tamil Nadu.

Expressing discontent, Siva said such a policy will not be tolerated. "We are ready to face any consequences to stop the Hindi language from being forced on the people here,” he said.

“Imposing Hindi in Tamil Nadu is like throwing fire in a sulphur godown. If they insist on learning Hindi again, the students and youths will stop it at any cost. The anti-Hindi agitation from 1965 is a clear example,” he was quoted as saying by 'The Times of India'. “The embers of anti-Hindi protests carried out by the DMK are still alive in Tamil Nadu.”

Siva claimed that efforts are being made to make Hindi compulsory, adding that it hasn’t been made clear if languages of others states, particularly the southern ones, will be taught in Hindi-speaking states.

The DMK leader also said the party will oppose any attempts to impose Hindi.

Actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan also said Hindi language should not be imposed.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram