Ready to Facilitate UN Inquiry on PoK if India Gives it Access to J-K: Pakistan

Pakistan on Thursday said it was ready to facilitate the Commission of Inquiry as proposed in a recent UN report to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir if India gives a similar access to the UN team to Jammu and Kashmir.Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal welcomed the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) report's recommendation for an independent, International Commission of Inquiry on Kashmir.Pakistan is "ready to facilitate the Commission of Inquiry to visit" PoK, as proposed in the recent UN Report, provided that India is ready to allow them access to Jammu and Kashmir, he said.India had reacted sharply to the UN report last week, terming it "fallacious, tendentious and motivated", and lodged a strong protest with the United Nations, saying the government is "deeply concerned that individual prejudices are being allowed to undermine the credibility of a UN institution.""India must not shy away from this international obligation if it has nothing to hide!" Faisal said.He said Pakistan's position remains consistent as "we had nothing to hide.""We are ready for a Commission of Enquiry to visit" both part of Kashmir, he said during a media briefing here.Pakistan is "closely monitoring the developments" in Jammu and Kashmir, Faisal said, commenting on the imposition of the Governor's rule in the state.To a question about any update on the shoe of Indian prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife, he said,"There is no update."In December, Pakistani authorities had asked Jadhav's wife to remove her shoes before a meeting with him in Islamabad. After the meeting, Pakistani authorities did not return the shoes despite repeated requests.Talking about a statement by the Indian army chief on the importance of dialogue for peace in Kashmir, Faisal said Pakistan has always advocated the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue in line with the UNSC Resolutions."Indian statements would carry more weight if their actions on ground are synced with verbal rhetoric," he said."India has to come out of the Chanakya mindset," he added.He also said India released 6 Pakistani prisoners but another 52 Pakistani prisoners await repatriation since last year, despite having completed their sentences and completion of all formalities."Our High Commission in New Delhi is in constant touch with the Indian authorities for repatriation of Pakistani prisoners. We expect India to expedite their already delayed return," he added.