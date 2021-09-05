‘Ready to Get Hanged If My Involvement is Found': Abhishek Banerjee on Coal Smuggling Case

Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who left for Delhi on Sunday evening to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in the coal smuggling scam on September 6, said at the Kolkata airport that he would ask those who find his involvement in the case to “bring evidence” against him. “If 10 paisa of my involvement is found anywhere I am ready to get hanged… We will not bow down one inch.”

Slamming the BJP for “political vendetta”, sources in the TMC told News18 that Abhishek will “follow everything as per law”. But the party will protest Abhishek’s questioning on social media and on streets.

Abhishek further pointed out that he will be questioned in New Delhi for the multi-crore rupees coal smuggling scam that took place in West Bengal. Alluding to BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, who has been summoned by state CID on September 6 in a 2018 case, Abhishek said, “My question is what about those who have been seen taking money on camera… I would like to debate with any BJP leader on any channel, will show them how central agencies have performed in the last five years.”

Adhikari on the CID summons said, “They are trying to put fear pressure on me but am not afraid I can’t tell you that.”

Sources say Adhikari in unlikely to appear before the CID in connection with the death of his bodyguard in 2018.

Abhishek accused the BJP of killing democracy and said the TMC will go to other states and fight for people.

“Every state where democracy has been killed, TMC will go to all of those states and fight for people. If BJP thinks we will shut down, I am telling you we won’t be scared by anything,” Abhishek had said earlier in the day.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here