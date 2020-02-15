Shaheen Bagh Protesters Accept Amit Shah’s Proposal to Discuss CAA Doubts; MHA Says No Such Meeting Scheduled for Tomorrow

New Delhi: Protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Saturday said said they are willing to speak to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discuss the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The agitators, mostly women, have been demonstrating at the locality in southeast Delhi since mid-December.

The comments come a day after Shah said anyone who wants to discuss issues related to the CAA with him can seek time from his office. "(We) will give time within three days," he had said at a programme in the national capital on Thursday.

"We accept Amit Shah's proposal for a discussion. We are ready to meet at 2pm tomorrow. We are not seeking any appointment," said the protesters on Saturday. "Now it's for Home Minister Amit Shah to decide whether to meet us (and where) or not."

But sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs said no such meeting is scheduled for tomorrow.

According to a report in India Today, the protesters intend to march to Shah's residence with a charter of demands.

"Amit Shah ji invited the entire country to come and meet him to discuss issues related to the CAA. So, we will be going to meet him. We don't have any delegation, anyone who has an issue with the CAA will be going," news agency ANI quoted them as saying.

Shah on Thursday Strongly had defended the CAA, which provides for Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, and said there is no such provision in the new law that will take away the citizenship of Muslims.

