'Ready to Meet Students, False Narrative Being Spread': JNU Administration
In a statement, the university claimed that student agitators violented disrupted the meetings with the administration and that a false narrative is being spread that the administration is refusing to hold dialogue.
JNU students protest against the fee hike. (PTI)
New Delhi: The JNU administration on Monday said it is willing to hold dialogue with students agitating for complete rollback of a hike in hostel fees but they are not ready for it.
"It is regrettable that a false narrative is being spread that the administration is refusing to hold dialogue with student representatives. In fact, when an attempt was made for dialogue, the student agitators violently disrupted the meetings," the university said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the government is unlikely to make a direct intervention to resolve the issue.
The HRD Ministry may "facilitate" a resolution but will not issue any "directive", they said. "Issuing a directive may be undermining their autonomy. We will facilitate the resolution rather than directly interfering in it," an official source said.
The ministry last month set up a three-member committee to recommend ways to restore normalcy in JNU and mediate between students and university administration.
