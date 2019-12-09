'Ready to Meet Students, False Narrative Being Spread': JNU Administration

New Delhi: The JNU administration on Monday said it is willing to hold dialogue with students agitating for complete rollback of a hike in hostel fees but they are not ready for it.

"It is regrettable that a false narrative is being spread that the administration is refusing to hold dialogue with student representatives. In fact, when an attempt was made for dialogue, the student agitators violently disrupted the meetings," the university said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the government is unlikely to make a direct intervention to resolve the issue.

The HRD Ministry may "facilitate" a resolution but will not issue any "directive", they said. "Issuing a directive may be undermining their autonomy. We will facilitate the resolution rather than directly interfering in it," an official source said.

The ministry last month set up a three-member committee to recommend ways to restore normalcy in JNU and mediate between students and university administration.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.