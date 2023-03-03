Ready to Respond to Any Attempt to Unilaterally Change Status Quo Along LAC: Northern Army Commander

Amid the border row with China, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Friday said the Indian Army is “ever ready" to respond to any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

He said that the measures to resolve the LAC situation at diplomatic and operational levels are also simultaneously underway. “Any adverse aggressive designs or attempts will definitely be met with appropriate posturing of forces and a strong intent," he added.

Speaking at the northern command investiture ceremony organised at the Mathura military station, the Northern Army Commander said that the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) has remained stable and the ceasefire understanding continues to sustain.

“A very strict vigil and a robust technology-enabled multi-tiered counter-infiltration grid are being maintained, to thwart any infiltration attempts. Ceasefire violations, infiltration bids or any other misadventure attempted by the adversary will be dealt with firmly," Dwivedi said.

"Situation along the LC remains stable & cease fire understanding continues to sustain…. We are ever ready to respond to any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo on the LAC"- Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC.

The Army Commander further said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has been slowly moving towards normalcy and informed that 186 terrorists were neutralized in high-risk operations in 2022.

“Progressive initiatives for tri-services and inter-agency cooperation to include ITBP and BSF and other CAPFs have borne desired results. Coordinated training, exercises and operational tasks are being undertaken by all stakeholders to streamline procedures and enhance our ability to robustly defend our borders," Lt Gen Dwivedi said.

